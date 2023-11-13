DHS Selects ICF for New $36 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

News provided by

ICF

13 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

Delivering Low-code Solution to Help Advance Women in Law Enforcement

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Human Capital (OHC) recently awarded a new $36 million task order to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to modernize the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) human resources technology systems.

The task order was awarded in the third quarter of 2023 under the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ), which was awarded to ICF in fall 2022. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will build the enterprise-wide solution using ServiceNow's low-code HR Service Delivery module, bringing more transparency and accountability to the hiring and career advancement process. The company will also leverage its extensive expertise in human capital and workforce services to ensure the system advances the recruitment, retention and career progression of ICE employees.

This task order supports the administration's Women in Law Enforcement (WLE) initiative under Executive Order 14035, which seeks to strengthen the federal workforce through its ability to recruit, hire, develop, promote and retain talent. The WLE initiative also strives to remove barriers to equal opportunity and prioritize diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). In addition to workforce and technology capabilities, ICF will also bring its DEIA organizational expertise to support this initiative.

"ICF has a solid track record of bringing service delivery excellence and rapidly deploying agile solutions that support reliable, enterprise-wide technology implementations to help achieve better mission outcomes," said Mark Lee, ICF chief technology executive. "We are excited to bring together our industry-leading workforce, technology and DEIA expertise to deliver a solution that advances ICE's digital modernization efforts and empowers its workforce to better fulfill the agency's mission."

ICF was also recently awarded a new $32 million ICF SWIFT task order to modernize ICE's homeland security investigations systems.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity. ICF was named ServiceNow's 2022 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year and is one of the only companies to receive this distinction twice.

Read more about ICF's workforce and digital modernization services and technology partnerships.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Also from this source

ICF Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

ICF Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Commenting ...
NIH Selects ICF for $31 Million in Biomedical and Digital Modernization Work

NIH Selects ICF for $31 Million in Biomedical and Digital Modernization Work

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine (NLM) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.