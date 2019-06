DHX Media Responds to Announcement of Unsolicited Merger Proposal

HALIFAX, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM) confirms that it is aware of the announcement by Sakthi Global Holdings that it has made an unsolicited merger proposal to DHX Media.

DHX Media has received communication of this proposal from Sakthi Global Holdings. At this time, Sakthi Global Holdings has not responded to questions from DHX Media and DHX Media has not been able to verify the ability of Sakthi Global Holdings to carry out a transaction. DHX Media's board of directors (the "Board") will consider and evaluate any formal offer that is received in due course. There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place with Sakthi Global Holdings or any other party.

DHX Media will update the market as warranted.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

