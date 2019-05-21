DHX Media to Present at the B. Riley FBR Annual Investor Conference and At The D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Conference

HALIFAX, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM), announces that members of its executive team will be presenting at two upcoming conferences.

Josh Scherba, President, will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 22nd at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. local) in the Maple Room of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA. The presentation will also be webcast at the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr3/dhxm.

David Regan, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, will be presenting at the D.A. Davidson 2nd Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, May 30th at 2:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. local) in the Millennium Room of the Palmer House Hilton, Chicago, IL. The presentation will also be webcast at the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco46/dhxm/ .

