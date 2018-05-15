DHX Media to present at the TD Securities Telecom and Media Forum

HALIFAX, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B); (NASDAQ: DHXM), a leading global children's content and brands company, announces that Doug Lamb, Chief Financial Officer, and Aaron Ames, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting at the 2018 TD Securities Telecom & Media Forum on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. ET at the Design Exchange, Toronto.
The presentation will be webcast at http://www.meetview.com/tds20180516 (password: tds2018).
About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B; NASDAQ: DHXM) is a leading children's content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.
