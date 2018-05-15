DHX Media to present at the TD Securities Telecom and Media Forum

HALIFAX, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B); (NASDAQ: DHXM), a leading global children's content and brands company, announces that Doug Lamb, Chief Financial Officer, and Aaron Ames, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting at the 2018 TD Securities Telecom & Media Forum on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. ET at the Design Exchange, Toronto.

The presentation will be webcast at http://www.meetview.com/tds20180516 (password: tds2018).