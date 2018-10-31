DHX Media to Sell Halifax Animation Studio to Focus and Streamline its Production Operations

HALIFAX, Nov. 8 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM), a global children's content and brands company, has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Halifax animation studio. The sale is part of the Company's ongoing strategic shift to focus and streamline its production operations.

"The sale will generate operating efficiencies by consolidating animation production, and aligns with our objectives of rationalizing costs, simplifying our organization and focusing resources," said Michael Donovan, CEO and Executive Chairman, DHX Media.

DHX Media is headquartered in Halifax. The sale does not include This Hour Has 22 Minutes, which continues to be owned by DHX Media and produced in Halifax.

The sale is expected to close on or about December 31, 2018, and is subject to customary closing conditions, applicable third party consents and the execution of certain ancillary agreements.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise.

