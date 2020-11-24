Dia & Co Launches Dia Holiday Market, A Digital Marketplace to Support Female-Owned Local Businesses This Holiday Season

Dia & Co Launches Dia Holiday Market, A Digital Marketplace to Support Female-Owned Local Businesses Tweet this

The plus-size community makes up 67% of American women. Their numbers are strong, but their shopping options are few. By elevating female-owned plus-size businesses on Dia.com , Dia is giving retailers a chance to reach a robust group of customers and giving shoppers access to diverse collections.

"We believe deeply in the need for women to support women, and in this unprecedented moment for our community and for retail that has never been more true," said Nadia Boujarwah, CEO, Dia & Co. "With the launch of The Dia Holiday Market , we are helping these businesses to keep their doors open, and amplify the voices and stories of female business owners in our community."

Dia & Co received an overwhelming response from small businesses across the country since their open call in October. For many owners, the Dia Holiday Market will be their first e-commerce experience.

Over the past eight months, the pandemic has hit small retail businesses particularly hard; many stores have shut their doors, which has reduced options for plus size women across an already limited market landscape. According to a recent analysis by Dia & Co, approximately 30% of brick-and-mortar plus-size stores have announced plans to permanently close. Small business owners are facing a challenging holiday season — and Dia is committed to helping them.

Dia & Co is the leading clothing and lifestyle brand exclusively in sizes 14-32. The company offers a personalized shopping experience and a range of brands through the curated Dia Style Box subscription service and the Dia Shop . Through Dia&Co's personalized styling service each customer receives curated boxes of clothing selected to fit her body, her budget, and her lifestyle—all to try on in the comfort of her own home. Dia&Co was founded by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert in 2015 to revolutionize the shopping experience for plus size women — an underserved group of more than 100 million women. Since then, the direct-to-consumer company has built a dedicated and diverse community, working with millions of customers across all 50 states. Visit dia.com for more information.

