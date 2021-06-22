DIA 2021: CSOFT Health Sciences Joins Global Push to Improve Diverse Patient Health Outcomes

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translations, is excited to be exhibiting at the DIA 2021 Global Annual Meeting from June 28th – July 1st. With this year's theme 'Collaboration Without Boundaries', the meeting brings together diverse groups from over 50 countries across healthcare, regulations, and science, and features prominent leaders in the life science sphere, including Merck Chairman and CEO Kenneth C. Frazier as keynote speaker.

CSOFT will exhibit alongside pharmaceutical, biotech, and health technology industry leaders at the conference such as IQVIA, Syneos Health, Deloitte, Paraxel, and PPD to help build a more equitable, healthier world. Emphasizing the importance of global communications in the life science sector, particularly post-pandemic, the conference will feature workshops and forums focused on a range of topics including patient centricity, telehealth, decentralized clinical trials (DCT), real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE), medical affairs, regulatory compliance, as well as data privacy.

Further highlighting DIA's theme with its monthly Coffee & Conversations podcast event, CSOFT will host an informational conversation with special guest speaker Professor Victoria Elegant, VP JAPAC Regional Medical Head for Amgen, on June 24th, 8am – 8:30am EST. Discussions will explore the next generation of medical affairs, with a special focus on digital health and incorporating the patient voice in innovative treatments. Those interested may register here.

About CSOFT International

CSOFT International is a leading provider of cross-border communications for enterprises seeking growth in global markets. Our expertise in translation and localization, documentation, and branding encompasses a full range of end-to-end content and consulting services that we deliver in over 250 languages. With a focus in health sciences and smart technology, we work closely with our clients to deliver precision solutions to the challenges of engaging markets, consumers, and regulatory environments worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.csoftintl.com/

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translations, provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more here.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Andrews (U.S./Europe)

+1 (617) 263-8950

[email protected]

Tim Wang (Asia)

+86 21 5036 7600

[email protected]

SOURCE CSOFT International

Related Links

http://www.csoftintl.com

