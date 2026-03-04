DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting Reimagines the World's Leading Life Sciences Forum

New programming, emerging innovation platform, and daily plenaries power a transformed experience in Philadelphia in June

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIA , a global non-profit organization of life sciences professionals, is bringing a fundamentally reimagined and future-focused Global Annual Meeting to Philadelphia from June 14-18 that builds on more than 60 years of scientific rigor, regulatory depth, and cross-sector collaboration while redefining how the global life sciences community connects and advances medical product development.

DIA 2026 introduces new features, including the LIFT Series , a first-of-its-kind emerging innovation and startup platform with participating executives from Eli Lilly & Co., Blackstone, Harvard Medical School, Flagship Pioneering, Third Rock Ventures, AZAdvances, Ventac Partners, Modi Ventures, Pags Group, and other organizations. In addition, DIA 2026 will have daily plenary sessions featuring high-profile keynote speakers; more intentionally designed programming; and new networking experiences like DIA Celebrate, a capstone event to honor life science leaders and patients at the National Constitution Center.

"The pace of progress across the life sciences has never been faster, and DIA 2026 is designed to match that speed by connecting innovators, investors, and decision-makers while delivering the trusted insights our community depends on," said Marwan Fathallah, DIA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This meeting is about more than responding to change. It is helping shape what comes next."

The LIFT Series is a cornerstone of DIA ASCENT , an initiative created to bridge early-stage biotech and startup companies with regulators, partners, and industry leaders. LIFT Series programming at DIA 2026 will feature the Whale Tank — two live pitch competitions where founders receive feedback from potential customers and investors — and dedicated educational sessions.

For the first time, each day will have a plenary, with topics including patient-driven science and AI-powered discovery, the scientific and policy journey behind GLP-1 obesity therapies, the evolution of advanced cell therapy, and the forces reshaping healthcare's future. The redesigned program includes 10 refreshed content tracks, complemented by new curated therapeutic pathways focused on oncology and obesity.

DIA 2026 will host popular regulatory town halls with the FDA, Health Canada, Europe's EMA, the U.K.'s MHRA, and other global health authorities, as well as educational short courses .

As Philadelphia prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches and citywide America 250 celebrations, attendees are encouraged to register early and secure accommodations through DIA before the March 12 advanced registration deadline.

To register or view the program, visit https://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/dia-2026 . Media members can email [email protected] for credentials.

About DIA

DIA is a leading global non-profit life science membership association that drives collaboration in drug, device, and diagnostics development in pursuit of a healthier world. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and offices in Europe and Asia, DIA provides unparalleled networking opportunities, educational resources, scientific research publications, and professional development programs to members in more than 80 countries.

