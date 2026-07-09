DIA AND MHRA LAUNCH NEW GLOBAL REGULATORY SCIENCE SUMMIT IN LONDON TO ADVANCE SAFER AND SMARTER HEALTH INNOVATION

The DIA-MHRA Global Summit Unites Two World-Leading Organizations Around Regulatory Science, Scientific Innovation, Health Access, Patient Safety, and Cross-Sector Collaboration

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Information Association (DIA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have announced the DIA-MHRA Global Summit: Global Collaboration for Safer and Smarter Health Innovation. This landmark event will take place in London on 16-17 November 2026 during London Life Sciences Week and will bring together global leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem to advance collaboration, accelerate innovation and improve patient access to healthcare.

The collaboration was formally announced at the MHRA Town Hall during the 2026 DIA Europe Annual Meeting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, a fitting stage for a partnership built on the belief that progress in health innovation demands open, cross-border cooperation.

A New Chapter in Regulatory and Science Innovation

At a time when the global health ecosystem faces unprecedented complexity, from rapidly evolving therapeutic modalities, digital health technologies and AI's role in therapeutic innovation to mounting post-pandemic pressures, the DIA-MHRA Global Summit represents a timely and necessary convergence of expertise, authority, and ambition.

The event is anchored in three foundational commitments:

Patient Safety & Public Health Impact — advancing evidence-based regulatory frameworks that protect patients and support robust pharmacovigilance across global markets.

— advancing evidence-based regulatory frameworks that protect patients and support robust pharmacovigilance across global markets. Scientific Innovation & Regulatory Modernization — enabling adaptive, science-driven approaches to drug development and regulatory review that keep pace with the next generation of therapies.

— enabling adaptive, science-driven approaches to drug development and regulatory review that keep pace with the next generation of therapies. Global Collaboration & Knowledge Exchange — building a more connected and responsive health innovation ecosystem through sustained dialogue between regulators, industry, academia, and patient advocates.

Combining DIA's global convening power with the MHRA's regulatory leadership, the DIA-MHRA Global Summit will convene world-leading experts from across regulation, industry, academia, healthcare, government and patient organisations to address the scientific, regulatory and policy issues shaping the future of healthcare.

Over two days, the programme will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and case studies exploring next-generation medicines, including cell, gene and mRNA therapies. Sessions will also explore the future of clinical research, real-world evidence, AI-enabled healthcare, international regulatory alignment, biomedical investment and innovation, and new approaches to accelerating patient access, particularly for those living with rare diseases.

This unique international forum will bring together experts and stakeholders to foster the dialogue and partnerships needed to accelerate innovation and shape the future of safer, smarter healthcare.

Quotes

Marwan Fathallah, Chief Executive Officer, DIA: "DIA's role has always been to bring the right people to the table, and this partnership with MHRA does exactly that on a global scale. The DIA-MHRA Global Summit will create a space where regulators, industry, academia, and patient advocates can engage openly, share knowledge, and move health innovation forward together. We are proud to be partnering with MHRA to make that possible."

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive Officer, MHRA: "Innovation is most powerful when it is driven by collaboration. The DIA-MHRA Global Summit will be a landmark international event, bringing together the world's leading regulators, industry, academia, healthcare professionals, payers, and patient advocates to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of health innovation.

By creating a unique forum for global dialogue and shared learning, the Summit will help accelerate innovation, strengthen public trust, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients."

Introducing the Program Committee

Guiding the vision and scientific agenda of the DIA-MHRA Global Summit is a Program Committee comprised of distinguished leaders from across drug development, regulatory affairs, and health innovation. Their collective expertise will shape the strategic direction of the summit and ensure its outcomes reflect the most pressing priorities facing the global health community.

Program Committee Members:

Virginia Acha, Associate Vice President, Science and Regulatory Policy, Merck

Associate Vice President, Science and Regulatory Policy, Merck Julian Beach, Interim Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, MHRA

Interim Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access, MHRA Sunera Awan, Regulatory Head, UK/Ireland, Bayer

Regulatory Head, UK/Ireland, Bayer Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer, MHRA

Chief Safety Officer, MHRA Professor Jacob George, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, MHRA

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, MHRA Saira Ghafur, Lead for Digital Health, IGHI

Lead for Digital Health, IGHI Dr. Ed Middleton, Interim Director of Strategy, MHRA

Interim Director of Strategy, MHRA Hannie Munnik, Executive Director, EUCAN Regulatory Affairs, AstraZeneca

Executive Director, EUCAN Regulatory Affairs, AstraZeneca Dan O'Connor, Executive Director, Regulatory. ABPI

Executive Director, Regulatory. ABPI Magda Papadaki, Vice President, Regulatory & Translational innovation, Flagship Pioneering

Vice President, Regulatory & Translational innovation, Flagship Pioneering James Pound, Interim Executive Director, Innovation and Compliance

Interim Executive Director, Innovation and Compliance Jane Wall , Managing Director, BIA

, Managing Director, BIA Gina Weston, Head of Regulatory Affairs, UK & Ireland, Europe and Regional Liaison, Global Regulatory Affairs, GSK

Committee memberships confirmed. Additional members to be announced.

About the DIA-MHRA Global Summit

The DIA-MHRA Global Summit: Global Collaboration for Safer and Smarter Health Innovation is a joint initiative between DIA and MHRA designed to convene global stakeholders around the most critical challenges and opportunities in regulatory science and health innovation. Through high-impact programming, cross-sector dialogue, and actionable outputs, the summit aims to accelerate progress toward a safer, smarter, and more equitable global health landscape.

For more information, visit https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0tNVpj0

About DIA

The Drug Information Association (DIA) is a global, neutral, nonprofit organization that provides knowledge-sharing platforms to advance health innovation and regulatory science. DIA connects regulators, industry professionals, researchers, healthcare providers, and patient advocates across the globe through its conferences, training, publications, and collaborative initiatives.

About MHRA

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the UK government agency responsible for ensuring that medicines, medical devices, and blood components for transfusion meet applicable standards of safety, quality, and efficacy. MHRA plays a leading role in global regulatory science and is committed to supporting innovation that benefits patients and public health.

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SOURCE Drug Information Association