DIA and Women in DSO Join Forces to Empower Women in Dental Entrepreneurship and Investing

News provided by

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA)

09 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA), and Women in DSO (WinDSO) proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing women as entrepreneurs and investors in the dental industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering diversity and inclusion within the dental space.

Continue Reading
Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Women in DSO (WinDSO) proudly announce a strategic partnership which serves to advance more women as entrepreneurs and investors in the dental industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting even more opportunities in the dental space as DIA works to be the rising tide raising all stakeholder boats.
Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Women in DSO (WinDSO) proudly announce a strategic partnership which serves to advance more women as entrepreneurs and investors in the dental industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting even more opportunities in the dental space as DIA works to be the rising tide raising all stakeholder boats.

As two leading organizations dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in dentistry, DIA and WinDSO recognize the importance of supporting and empowering women in leadership roles. Through this partnership, both organizations will leverage their respective expertise and resources to provide women with the tools, mentorship, and networking opportunities needed to thrive as entrepreneurs and investors.

Founded on the principles of education, advocacy, and collaboration, DIA is committed to driving innovation and fostering collaboration among dental professionals to improve patient care and enhance practice success. Similarly, Women in DSO is dedicated to advancing women's leadership and professional development within the DSO community through mentorship, networking, and educational initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Women in DSO to continue to push the industry forward and to intentionally empower women in the process," shares Tomm Sharpe, Managing Partner of DIA. "Through this partnership, we can amplify our efforts to provide women with the necessary support and guidance to succeed as entrepreneurs and investors in this rapidly evolving landscape."

"We believe that we can empower women as leaders and decision-makers to drive positive change and innovation within the dental industry," says Dr. Aman Kaur, Founder and President of Women in DSO. "This strategic partnership aims to create a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and make meaningful contributions to the future of dentistry."

Together, DIA and WinDSO will collaborate on various initiatives, including educational workshops, networking events, and mentorship programs designed to equip women with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to succeed in dental entrepreneurship and venture capital investing.

To start, DIA is excited to launch Entrepreneurship Corner, a resource for women leaders who want to explore entrepreneurship. It begins with a breakout session, "A Step by Step Breakdown of the Dental Entrepreneurship Process," at Women in DSO's upcoming Empower and Grow conference, where over 900 attendees are expected. Join DIA and Women in DSO at the event and meet and learn from DIA team members Kentucky Morrow, Kate Orr, and Thomas Sharpe who will be onsite.

About DIA
Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a close group of dental industry executives that funds, advises and propels the success of early-stage companies building the future of dentistry through technology. Its investor base includes executives and experts from some of the largest and most innovative dental support organizations and other dental businesses. DIA has offices in New York, Nashville, and Research Triangle Park, NC.

SOURCE Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA)

Also from this source

DIA Announces Fifth Strategic Investment in Odne, Pioneering Safer and Faster Root Canal Therapy Technology

DIA Announces Fifth Strategic Investment in Odne, Pioneering Safer and Faster Root Canal Therapy Technology

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA), an investment firm fostering innovation within the dental and health sectors, is pleased to announce its latest...
DIA Strengthens Dental Staffing with Investment in Cloud Dentistry

DIA Strengthens Dental Staffing with Investment in Cloud Dentistry

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA), a leading dental and healthcare investment firm, is delighted to announce its fourth strategic investment. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.