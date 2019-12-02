DiA Joins With IBM Watson Health to Arm Clinicians with its AI-powered Cardiac Ultrasound Software

BEER SHEVA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd . ( https://www.dia-analysis.com/ ),an AI-powered ultrasound imaging analysis provider, announces a collaboration with IBM Watson Health ( https://www.ibm.com/watson-health/imaging ), a leading provider of innovative AI, enterprise imaging, and interoperability solutions used by medical professionals worldwide. The IBM Imaging AI Marketplace will offer DiA's FDA-cleared, AI-powered cardiac ultrasound software, designed to assist clinicians to analyze cardiac ultrasound images automatically.

Analyzing ultrasound images is often a visual process that can be challenging and highly dependent on user experience. DiA's solutions address this challenge by assisting clinicians to objectively and accurately analyze ultrasound images, reducing the subjectivity associated with visual interpretation.

With the launch of the IBM Imaging AI Marketplace, IBM will be introducing DiA's LVivo EF solution, one of several cardiology and general imaging AI solutions that the company has developed. DiA's LVivo EF application offers clinicians an AI-based quantification solution that will provide automated clinical data such as Ejection Fraction (EF) and Global Longitudinal Strain (GLS). The company anticipates adding additional solutions to the Marketplace in the near future.

"IBM Watson Health is proud to announce a collaboration with DiA Imaging," says Anne Le Grand, General Manager, Imaging, Life Sciences and Oncology, IBM Watson Health. "DiA's innovative AI-powered offerings can provide our clients with the ability to analyze images with advanced AI-based solutions which can support IBM Watson Health's mission to help build smarter health ecosystems."

"Our collaboration with IBM Watson Health demonstrates the implementation of DiA's vision to make the analysis of ultrasound images smarter and accessible to clinicians with various levels of experience, on any platform," says Hila Goldman-Aslan, CEO and Co- Founder of DiA Imaging Analysis. "We are proud to offer our cross-platform, vendor-neutral solutions to healthcare providers in the IBM Watson Health's ecosystem, leading the change to help transform ultrasound analysis with AI."

DiA will demonstrate its full suite of LVivo and additional solutions during the upcoming Radiological Society of North America 's ( RSNA ) 2019 annual meeting in Chicago (Booth #11523 in the Northern Hall, AI showcase).

DiA's AI will be highlighted and demonstrated at the IBM Watson Health Booth (in the North Hall Level #6100).

About DiA Imaging Analysis:

DiA Imaging Analysis Ltd. is the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make ultrasound analysis smarter and accessible. By using its advanced AI-based technology, DiA assists clinicians at all levels of experience to acquire and analyze ultrasound images - objectively and accurately, improving patient management.

Headquartered in Israel with a subsidiary in the US, the company was founded by Hila Goldman Aslan (CEO), Michal Yaacobi (CTO), Arnon Toussia-Cohen (CCO) and Dr. Noah Liel-Cohen. For more information, please visit www.dia-analysis.com

About IBM Watson Health:

Watson Health is a business unit of IBM that is dedicated to the development and implementation of AI and data-driven technologies to advance health. Watson Health technologies are tackling a wide range of the world's biggest healthcare challenges including cancer, diabetes, drug discovery and more. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health .

