Diabeloop integrates the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from Roche into its Automated Insulin Delivery System

/PRNewswire/ -- DBLG1 System, the AID (Automated Insulin Delivery) system from Diabeloop individualizes treatment by automating insulin decisions. It connects a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring), an insulin pump and Diabeloop's self-learning algorithm hosted in a dedicated handset to function as a hybrid-closed loop. The algorithm analyses data in real time and takes into account the physiology, history and data entries (meals or exercise) to determine either to maintain current settings, adjust or even stop basal insulin delivery to avoid a predicted low/high or deliver a bolus to correct a high.

PARIS, March 1, 2021 With the integration of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump, Diabeloop and Roche offer people with diabetes the possibility to choose an automated and personalized management using a sleek-designed and pre-filled insulin cartridge pump.

"Diabeloop's long standing mission is to relieve people with diabetes of their constant day and night burden and offer them more personalized solutions. Combining our self-learning algorithm with the reliability and accuracy of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump allows Diabeloop and Roche to propose a safe, easy-to-use and individualized treatment management solution, so that people with diabetes can live their life without interruption," commented Erik Huneker, founder and CEO of Diabeloop.

"Automated insulin delivery is a big step towards true relief for people with diabetes. The Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump will be the first pump with a pre-filled cartridge that can be operated in hybrid-closed loop mode," said Marcel Gmuender, Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "Together with Diabeloop, we strive to bring a unique, holistic approach of automated insulin delivery to people with Type 1 diabetes supporting their self-management of constantly adjusting their insulin dose and thus enabling them to manage their condition more easily in everyday life."

European roll-out to start in 2021

In early 2021, Accu-Chek Insight users in Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands will be able to operate the insulin pump in loop mode, within the DBLG1 System with Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump.

Marc Julien, Diabeloop's co-CEO said : "For Diabeloop it is a fantastic way to accelerate the deployment of DBLG1 System benefiting from Roche established network and customer service-oriented organization. This key additional partnership strengthens the international position of Diabeloop in therapeutic artificial intelligence."

Diabeloop who announced, earlier this year, both the CE marking of DBL-hu (AID for Type 1 highly unstable diabetes) and the conclusion of an agreement with global healthcare leader Terumo, still pursues the expansion of its interoperable solution in Germany and France where reimbursement process is in progress.

About Diabeloop

Diabeloop's mission: to relieve people living with Type 1 diabetes from dozens of therapeutic decisions and reduce their heavy mental burden. Initially conceived from a medical research project, Diabeloop was created in 2015 by Dr. Guillaume Charpentier, now Chief Medical Officer, and Erik Huneker who has co-managed the company with Marc Julien since 2016. This complementary management team works with experienced partners, CEA-Leti (a research laboratory) and CERITD (a French research team of diabetologists). In 2018, DBLG1 System, Diabeloop's first medical device for automated diabetes management, obtained CE marking, followed by DBL-hu, its solution for highly unstable Type 1 diabetes management in 2020.

A second round of financing of 31 million euros concluded in November 2019 to speed up the international commercial rollout of the DBLG1 iController and support an ambitious R&D program.

Today, Diabeloop gathers the personality, the passion and the skills of close to 100 talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life for every person living with Type 1 diabetes.

