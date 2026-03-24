Diabetes Alert Day: Learn Your Risk

The American Diabetes Association urges early awareness for better outcomes

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is Diabetes Alert Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of knowing your risk. Over 40 million Americans are living with diabetes, yet one in four adults with diabetes don't know they have it. In efforts to close the gap, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) has updated its Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test and screening recommendations for type 1 diabetes.

Knowing the symptoms of diabetes can help you take action to improve your health.

"It's important to learn the symptoms of diabetes and understand risk factors for developing the disease. Early detection is essential to avoid diabetes-related complications, including heart, kidney, and eye disease, and more. For those with diagnosed diabetes, early action can help improve health outcomes," said Rita Kalyani, MD, MHS, the ADA's chief scientific and medical officer.

Symptoms of diabetes include:

Urinating often

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling very hungry (even though you are eating)

Extreme fatigue

Blurry vision

Cuts or bruises that are slow to heal

Weight loss—even though you are eating more (type 1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

Some people with type 2 diabetes have symptoms so mild they don't notice them. The ADA encourages everyone to take the free 60-Second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test. For those who are at high risk, the ADA offers connections to National Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle change programs to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Those who have a family history of type 1 diabetes should consult with their doctor about screening, which can reduce the risk of devastating complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and allow people to take ownership of their health. There are emerging treatments and clinical trials that seek to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes.

Additional information and resources on diabetes risk and symptoms is available at diabetes.org/AlertDay or by calling 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383).

For those with diagnosed diabetes, the ADA has tools and resources for every step of the diabetes journey, including an updated Consumer Guide to navigate the many tools, treatments, and technology options available, and Your Rights and Care Standards: A Guide for People with Type 2 Diabetes to actively engage with your care.

On Diabetes Alert Day, donations to help the ADA continue to make these resources available will be tripled up to the $50,000 campaign total. Donations can be made with confidence knowing that the ADA has earned a four-star charity rating from Charity Navigator. Give today at diabetes.org/AlertDay.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association