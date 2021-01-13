Diabetes and Behavioral Health Global Experts Join DarioHealth Scientific Advisory Board Expanding Innovation Leadership in Digital Therapeutics for Chronic Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that Dr. Marilyn Ritholz and Dr. David Horwitz will join Chairman Eric Milledge on its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), advancing Dario's technical leadership and helping to guide the development of its bold technology roadmap. Dr. Ritholz and Dr. Horwitz are recognized for their expertise in diabetes, metabolism, and behavioral health.

The SAB mission is to advance Dario's DTx platform by integrating members' comprehensive experience and expertise into Dario's offering. The SAB will work with Dario's clinical and commercial teams to broaden and strengthen Dario's offering for the management of chronic conditions. We anticipate that the assistance of the SAB will help promote increased stakeholder awareness and deeper market penetration of the Dario platform, in addition to improving the health of individuals.

We believe that combining the Dario research and development (R&D) team and the SAB's expertise further strengthens Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions and advances its approach of supporting more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through intuitive, clinically proven digital tools and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

"Dario's platform was built, from the beginning, with a person-centric approach. Over time, its evolution has been driven by billions of consumer data points and constant refinement by our R&D team. We believe that these inputs have created a better system for managing chronic diseases," said Erez Raphael, Dario's Chief Executive Officer. "With the addition of these SAB members, I believe that the Dario platform will continue its evolution with the integration of their years of clinical, provider, patient, and business experiences. I welcome their contributions and partnership as we build a digital care platform for the future."

Dr. Ritholz is a Senior Psychologist at the Joslin Diabetes Center and treats both adults and adolescents with diabetes. In addition, she is on the faculty at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ritholz is an experienced qualitative researcher. In collaboration with colleagues, she has explored qualitative aspects of healthcare regarding the patient-provider relationship, provider communication about diabetes complications, and psychosocial factors associated with diabetes technology, including continuous glucose monitoring. She has published more than 20 qualitative articles on these topics.

Dr. Horwitz is presently a Senior Consultant with Numerof & Associates and also President of DLH Biomedical Consulting. He previously served as the Global Chief Medical Officer of the Johnson and Johnson Diabetes Institute. Prior to this, he was Vice President, Worldwide Clinical Affairs & Evidence-Based Medicine at LifeScan, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. During his time at LifeScan, Dr. Horwitz had, at various times, been responsible for Clinical Research, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, and Advocacy & Professional Affairs. Dr. Horwitz has previously held faculty positions in the medical schools at the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois, where he was a clinical professor of medicine. He is a Board-Certified internist and endocrinologist, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He has published over 100 articles in scientific and clinical journals, primarily in the areas of diabetes and metabolism. He has completed a term as an industry representative on the Clinical Chemistry and Toxicology advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is presently serving as a volunteer physician for a charity-supported clinic.

"My objective is to populate Dario's SAB with renowned members of the global medical community who align with Dario's approach to empower individuals to achieve meaningful, sustainable behavior change through highly personalized, AI-driven experiences that adapt dynamically through a member's journey," stated Eric Milledge, Strategic Advisor and Chairman of the Company's SAB. "Dr. Ritholz's accomplishments at the Joslin Diabetes Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliate, include a leading practice focused on the intersection of psychology and diabetes management in adolescents and adults. Her expertise will be key in refining aspects of our technology for improved patient-provider interactions and, ultimately, better care. Dr. Horwitz's experiences as a Board-Certified internist and endocrinologist, coupled with his knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem, will lay the foundation for a strong board committed to improving patient care. I am excited to work with them as we continue to build out the SAB and drive continued innovation of Dario's platform."

