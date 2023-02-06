Diabetes Care Partners® Signs Exclusive Full In-network Direct Provider Agreement for Diabetes Education and Diabetes Prevention Program with L.A. Care Health Plan

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Care Partners® announced today that it had signed a provider agreement with L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation's largest publicly operated health plan. In this exclusive agreement, Diabetes Care Partners® will deliver its Discover and Stop Diabetes™ self-management program and the CDC Diabetes Prevention Program to L.A. Care members across Los Angeles county.

Discover and Stop Diabetes Program Now Available to LA. Care Members

The new provider agreement will expand Diabetes Care Partners' capabilities as a full in-network provider to educate and support members on their total diabetes health journey. It will also allow Diabetes Care Partners to accept referrals from other L.A. Care network medical providers.

"We are excited and honored to be the only direct provider of diabetes and pre-diabetes education services for L.A. Care's members and to be a pivotal part of L.A. Care's full commitment to diabetes health and well-being," said Tony Song, Diabetes Care Partners® Chief Executive Officer. "Access to quality health education programs is key. This agreement will enable members to receive a full continuum of educational services and support for diabetes and pre-diabetes from Diabetes Care Partners while ensuring they will always have easy access to services that educate, empower and sustain a healthy lifestyle."

"Type 2 diabetes can lead to a number of other chronic health conditions, like heart disease, stroke, or kidney failure, but individuals can work to lower their risk of type 2 diabetes," said Sameer Amin, MD, L.A. Care Chief Medical Officer. "L.A. Care is pleased to be working with Diabetes Care Partners® to improve health outcomes for our members."

Diabetes Care Partners has helped leading diabetes programs and top health organizations such as L.A.Care, Bright Healthcare, Brand New Day, and others to bring positive clinical outcomes and improved CMS Stars and HEDIS measures by optimizing diabetes patient utilization, engagement, and network collaboration while achieving overall cost reduction and savings. We have had the privilege of serving tens of thousands of people living with diabetes live healthier lives for the things they love through our evidence-based, results-proven Discovering Diabetes™ system of virtual health education programs. We hope to have the opportunity to serve you and your members. To learn more, contact us at www.diabetescarepartners.com/p/partners or email [email protected]

