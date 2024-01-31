Diabetes Digital Launches Inclusive & Accessible Virtual Nutrition Counseling Service--Insurance Accepted

Diabetes Digital

31 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

The Founders of Food Heaven Introduce a Virtual Platform for Diabetes and Prediabetes Care, Expanding Access to 23 States

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Digital, the latest venture from Jessica Jones and Wendy Lopez of Food Heaven, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative virtual nutrition counseling service. Based in San Francisco and extending services across 23 states, Diabetes Digital is set to transform the landscape of diabetes and prediabetes management.

Diabetes Digital Co-Founders, Registered Dietitians, and Diabetes Educators Wendy Lopez (left) and Jessica Jones (right).
Developed by the respected dietitians and founders of the popular multimedia platform and podcast, Food Heaven, Diabetes Digital combines convenience with inclusivity. The service is designed to honor the cultural heritage and unique health journeys of its clients, representing a major leap forward in virtual diabetes care.

Key Details:

  • In-Network with Insurance: In-network with Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, Health Net, Medicare, and United, expanding accessibility.
  • Weight Inclusive & Culturally Humble: Offering comprehensive hour-long appointments, virtual consultations available in Spanish, culturally humble care, and embracing a weight inclusive/Health at Every Size (HAES) approach.
  • Dietitian Founders: Jessica Jones, MS, RDN, CDCES, CEO, and Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES, COO, bring their expertise and vision from their successful venture, Food Heaven.
  • Extensive Reach: Services available in over 23 states, addressing a broad spectrum of client needs.

Quote from Jessica Jones, CEO: "Diabetes Digital is more than a platform; it's a movement towards a more personalized and empathetic approach to diabetes care. Leveraging our extensive experience from Food Heaven, we're thrilled to offer a service that truly resonates with the needs of today's clients," states Jessica Jones, CEO.

