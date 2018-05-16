Diabetes Industry Veteran Pawel Fludzinski, Ph.D. Named CEO of AmideBio

"I am honored and excited to become the CEO at AmideBio," said Dr. Fludzinski. "AmideBio's novel approach to developing glucose responsive insulins (GRI) promises to radically improve diabetes treatment. I look forward to leading the GRI effort as well as other growth opportunities."

"AmideBio is fortunate to have found someone so well suited to become our CEO," commented Dr. Plam. "We are at a critical time as we develop a number of drug candidates and talk with potential collaborators and investors. Dr. Fludzinski has had a distinguished career at Lilly and fully appreciates the challenges and opportunities that the Company faces. I am delighted that he has agreed to join us."

Previously, Dr. Fludzinski was Global Brand Development Leader within the Diabetes Business Unit at Lilly where he led a cross-functional team though Phase 2, Phase 3 and global registration of TRULICITY®, Lilly's once-a-week agent for glycemic control in type 2 diabetes. He held multiple executive leadership positions at Lilly in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, encompassing roles in strategy, research and drug development. He was also one of the founding members of Lilly BioVentures. He holds a BS in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, NY, a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Rochester, NY, and was a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia University, NY.

About AmideBio:

AmideBio has a pipeline of novel biotherapeutics leveraging its knowhow to drive intelligent design of drug candidates targeting metabolic diseases. Its proprietary Cap-Clip™ technology delivers high-purity and difficult-to-manufacture BioPure™ peptides of any length with unprecedented purity for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. AmideBio was founded in 2009 by Michael Stowell, Associate Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder and Misha Plam, a serial entrepreneur.

www.amidebio.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetes-industry-veteran-pawel-fludzinski-phd-named-ceo-of-amidebio-300649646.html

SOURCE AmideBio LLC

Related Links

http://www.amidebio.com

