Diabetes is a Long Game--Play to Win with a Focus on Your Feet

Doctors of podiatric medicine urge people with diabetes to stay ahead of complications in the feet.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During November's Diabetes Awareness Month, America's podiatrists are encouraging people with diabetes to focus on preventing complications in the feet long before they happen.

More than 38 million Americans have diabetes. That includes about 5.8 million people between the ages of 18 and 44 and more than 350,000 children and adolescents.

With so many young people living with diabetes, prevention of serious complications becomes a critical strategy. Post this

"With so many young people living with diabetes, prevention of serious complications becomes a critical strategy," said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, a podiatrist in practice in the Washington, DC, area, and chair of the American Podiatric Medical Association's Communications Committee. "Complications in the feet and ankles include non-healing wounds, serious infections, and amputations. The five-year mortality rate following a below-knee amputation in a person with diabetes is worse than many cancers. So, creating habits that support foot health and seeking regular care by a podiatrist to stay ahead of those complications is vitally important."

People with diabetes should focus on a few simple strategies for prevention, according to Dr. Parthasarathy:

Daily foot exams to look for changes in the skin, including color, temperature, hair growth, and any wounds, no matter how small. Regular foot exams by a podiatrist, or, if their health plan does not cover exams by a podiatrist, a regular foot exam by another member of their diabetes care team. Management of A1C through diet and physical activity.

"Foot care is diabetes care," said APMA President Lawrence Santi, DPM. "Taking good care of your feet sets you up to win at your long game with diabetes."

Your podiatrist can not only monitor your feet and any complications such as loss of sensation due to high blood sugar, but also recommend the right footwear for your activities and quickly treat any injuries you may sustain to your feet and ankles. For people with diabetes, any injury to the foot or ankle is an emergency that warrants immediate medical attention. Your podiatrist can also collaborate with the rest of your diabetes care team to help you manage your A1C.

To learn more about diabetes and your feet, visit www.apma.org/diabetes.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

Contact:

Peggy Tresky

[email protected]

301-581-9200

SOURCE American Podiatric Medical Association