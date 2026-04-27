Diabetes Leadership Council Highlights Need to Expand Early Detection for Type 1 Diabetes

Perspectives Article & Call-to-Action Report Offer Strategies for Integrating Type 1 Diabetes Screening into Primary Care Settings

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Leadership Council (DLC), a patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing patient-first policies at the local, state, and national levels, issued a timely call-to-action report on how Type 1 diabetes (T1D) screening in primary care settings can help improve early detection of the disease and improve patient outcomes. Identification of T1D in its earliest stages can help avoid potentially life-threatening complications, allow for more proactive management and provide more time for physicians, healthcare professionals and patients to explore early therapy options. The report is accompanied by an expert perspective piece, recently published in Pediatrics Open Science, a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, focused on incorporating T1D screening into practice, per guidelines from the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Together, the new report and perspective piece entitled, "Type 1 Diabetes Early Detection: A Call to Action on the Urgent Need to Make Screening a Clinical Priority," and, "Type 1 Diabetes Screening in Pediatrics: Putting Guidelines into Practice," respectively, provide insights and actionable strategies for physicians and healthcare professionals to address critical challenges in early detection and effectively integrate T1D screening into primary care settings.

T1D is a lifelong autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the healthy insulin-producing cells (beta cells) in the body needed to regulate blood sugar. The disease progresses over 3 stages, with the final stage (Stage 3) resulting in high blood sugar, clinical symptoms, and dependence on insulin. For many, T1D is first diagnosed during a medical crisis, often when patients present with diabetes ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening complication of diabetes. However, risk for T1D can be identified in presymptomatic stages (Stage 1 or 2) through autoantibody screening and can help to significantly reduce the risk of DKA, allow for better monitoring and preparation and enable exploration of early therapy options.

"Too often, families first learn about T1D in an emergency setting," said Desmond Schatz, MD, University of Florida Diabetes Institute, Gainesville, FL, DLC board member, and lead author of the Pediatrics Open Science perspectives piece. "We have an opportunity to change that experience – moving from crisis-driven diagnosis to proactive, informed care that supports families every step of the way."

Despite growing evidence and clear clinical guidance, screening remains underutilized in routine practice. To help address this gap in care, the call-to-action report and accompanying perspectives piece offer an in-depth analysis of system-level implementation strategies and highlight evidence-based recommendations for integrating autoantibody screening into routine clinical practice.

Key highlights include:

Data-driven insights on the benefits of early detection, including reduced risk of DKA and improved patient preparedness

Policy and practice recommendations to support integration of T1D screening into primary care workflows

Strategies to embed screening into preventive visits, leverage electronic health records, and strengthen care coordination with endocrinology

Real-world approaches to overcoming barriers such as provider awareness, reimbursement, and access to screening

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications," said Desmond Schatz, MD. "With the right tools, education, and coordination, we can detect the disease in its earliest stages, intervene sooner, and ultimately improve outcomes for individuals and families."

The publications were informed by a multidisciplinary consensus roundtable convened by DLC, bringing together leading medical societies, professional associations, patient advocacy groups, and academic and community providers. They also reflect recent updates to the ADA Standards of Care, which are accelerating momentum toward broader adoption of screening– particularly within primary care, where most individuals first interact with the healthcare system.

To learn more about T1D and early detection, visit www.GettingAheadofType1.org.

About the Diabetes Leadership Council

The Diabetes Leadership Council is a 501(c)(3) patient advocacy organization comprised of individuals with decades of diabetes experience and leadership to advance patients-first policies at the local, state and national levels. We are people with diabetes, parents of children with diabetes, allies and tireless volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of all people impacted by this condition. Our members—all former leaders of national diabetes organizations—engage policymakers, and public and private sector 2 influencers to call attention to the diabetes epidemic and provide a voice for 37 million Americans living with diabetes. Learn more on our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Moira Platt

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SOURCE Diabetes Leadership Council