DIABETES RESEARCH INSTITUTE PIONEERS FIRST-EVER ANALYSIS OF LIVE HUMAN PANCREAS REGENERATION WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development, the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine recently announced significant progress in their mission to find a cure for diabetes, now. Led by principal investigator Juan Dominguez-Bendala, Ph.D., the novel study used live slices of the human pancreas. This approach enabled the creation of single-cell maps to illustrate the regenerative pathways of the pancreas. These findings indicate that pancreatic stem-like cells have the potential to transform into insulin-producing beta cells. With further research, this development should help DRI scientists identify ways for the pancreas to heal in type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients through pharmacological intervention.

"Understanding the regenerative properties of the pancreas is at the cornerstone of our research to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes," said Juan Dominguez-Bendala, Ph.D., principal investigator for the Diabetes Research Institute. "This development elevates the understanding of the pancreas to levels not realized before in any clinical setting, and we are more hopeful than ever that the DRI is on the right path to find a cure for diabetes. Simply put, it does not get more promising than being able to restore beta cells in a live slice of pancreas with type 1 diabetes."

Diabetes, a chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, is characterized by insufficient insulin production or impaired insulin function. By focusing on the root cause of insulin challenges in the pancreas and now being able to recreate that human insulin source, restoring and improving natural insulin production has become a reality.

"It is impossible to overstate how imperative it is to find a cure for diabetes, now," shared Michael Burton, CEO, Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. "Diagnoses across the globe are spiking and only expected to grow in the coming years. It impacts every family and community – not just those with diagnoses. We are more confident than ever that with the bench of world-renowned researchers at the DRI along with the support of generous donors, we are nearing the moment where a future without diabetes becomes reality."

For more information about this development, ongoing clinical trials and how you can support the DRI in their mission to find a cure for diabetes, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org.

About the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) and Foundation were created for one reason – to cure diabetes – which is and will continue to be the singular focus until that goal is reached. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is working to restore natural insulin production and normalize blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted insulin-producing islet cells allow people with type 1 diabetes to live without the need for insulin injections. Some of the DRI's islet transplant patients have been free from insulin for more than 15 years. Funding provided by the Foundation is the driving force that allows DRI scientists to pursue new and innovative ideas, and to bring these discoveries to patients. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the organization of choice for those who want to Be Part of the Cure. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

Media Contact: Kate Rogers

[email protected]

SOURCE Diabetes Research Institute Foundation