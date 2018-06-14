Diabetes Technology Society Article on Blood Glucose Monitor System (BGMS) Surveillance Program Is Published in Diabetes Care

The Surveillance Program followed a protocol developed by a Steering Committee and an Advisory Committee consisting of experts in BGMS from academia, medical practice, clinical chemistry, medical organizations, industry, and government, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CDC, NIH, and US Army.



The Diabetes Care article and the program results are intended to protect patients from inaccurate BGM products currently on the market by providing an independent assessment of the performance of cleared blood glucose monitors following FDA clearance against accepted standards. This information can assist patients, healthcare providers, and payers in making the right product selection.



FDA supports a BGM Surveillance program to protect public health. The agency has agreed with the concept of a surveillance plan and has stated that it will act on information that it receives on low-quality BGM products, including from surveillance testing. Funding for the post-market surveillance program were provided by Abbott, the global healthcare company.



"This Diabetes Care article is important because it is the largest BGMS accuracy study ever conducted and will have a significant benefit to patients," says David Klonoff, M.D., founder of Diabetes Technology Society and Medical Director of the Diabetes Research Institute at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in San Mateo, California. "Patients will benefit by payers, including Medicare, considering the implementation of safeguards to ensure patients have access to BGMSs that meet accuracy guidelines."



About Diabetes Technology Society



Diabetes Technology Society is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to promote development and use of technology to help people with diabetes. DTS publishes Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, which is devoted to new technologies in the fight against diabetes, including glucose monitoring, insulin delivery, the artificial pancreas, software, wireless health solutions, social media, and bioengineered solutions for treating obesity. DTS, with cooperation by the FDA, developed the most modern error grid for defining the clinical accuracy of blood glucose monitors called the Surveillance Error Grid. DTS presents the annual Diabetes Technology Meeting and the Digital Diabetes Congress. Diabetes Technology Society developed the first consensus standard with FDA input for verifying the cybersecurity of connected medical devices (DTSec) and the first consensus guidance for mobile phone control of these devices (DTMoSt) and is now working with IEEE and UL to expand their scope from diabetes devices to all medical devices.



For additional information, contact Fraya King at Diabetes Technology Society. 650-692-7100 (king@diabetestechnology.org) (www.diabetestechnology.org)

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetes-technology-society-article-on-blood-glucose-monitor-system-bgms-surveillance-program-is-published-in-diabetes-care-300666017.html

SOURCE Diabetes Technology Society

Related Links

http://www.diabetestechnology.org

