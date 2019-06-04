Diabetes Type 2 Market and Forecast Analysis to 2024

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

DISEASE OVERVIEW

Diabetes occurs when the body cannot use sugars properly due to impaired insulin production or utilization. Prolonged hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) can lead to serious complications including cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, diabetic retinopathy or nephropathy, and ulcers. Type 2 diabetes patients are estimated to account for 90–95% of the total diabetes population. The disease usually begins as insulin resistance and, eventually, the pancreas stops producing insulin altogether.







MARKET SNAPSHOT



Jardiance's label addition stating a cardiovascular benefit will trigger rapid uptake, resulting in strong market growth.

Physicians are more likely to initiate treatment with insulin glargine biosimilars in patients who are insulin naïve.

The burden of type 2 diabetes will remain high over the next 20 years and may increase if levels of obesity and physical inactivity are not reduced.

Invokana's CANVAS data further support an SGLT-2 inhibitor CV benefit and will drive additional uptake of the class.

Semaglutide and ITCA 650's novel formulations will allow for the expansion of the GLP-1 agonist class.

CV outcomes data boost contracting opportunities in type 2 diabetes.



