Diabetic Buy Back Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with Over $5 Million Paid Out and Nearly 100,000 Boxes of Supplies Made Available to Diabetics in Need

News provided byDiabetic Buy Back
Apr 09, 2026, 08:58 ET
A woman-owned, family-run business on a mission to make diabetes more affordable — and making it easier for those that sell diabetic supplies
BEND, Ore., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiabeticBuyBack.com is proud to celebrate its two-year anniversary with milestones that reflect both its financial impact and deeply personal mission: more than $5 million paid out to over 4,500 sellers, and nearly 100,000 boxes of diabetic supplies made available to those who couldn't afford high retail prices.
Founded by a woman whose family lives with diabetes, DiabeticBuyBack.com isn't just a business — it's a calling. The company understands firsthand the financial and emotional weight of managing diabetes daily, and that drives everything they do. To mark the milestone, they've also launched a completely redesigned website, making it easier to sell diabetic supplies and help fellow diabetics in need.
It's Personal
"Diabetes runs in our family, so we know exactly what people are going through," said a company spokesperson. "Every box we move is one less family stressing about affording their supplies. That's what gets us up in the morning."
As a woman-owned, family-run business, DiabeticBuyBack.com brings care and empathy that sets it apart — and their numbers prove the mission is resonating.
Simple Process. Next-Day Pay.
Selling is easy:
- Get an instant quote at DiabeticBuyBack.com
- Select your payment method at checkout
- Receive a free pre-paid shipping label — printed or paperless — instantly by email
- Get paid the next business day via ACH, Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, or Check
DiabeticBuyBack.com accepts most major brands including FreeStyle, Dexcom, Omnipod, Accu-Chek, OneTouch, Bayer/Contour, and more.
Two Years. Real Impact.
- $5M+ paid out to sellers nationwide
- 4,500+ sellers served
- Nearly 100,000 boxes delivered to diabetics at reasonable prices
About Diabetic Buy Back
DiabeticBuyBack.com is a woman-owned, family-run platform based in Bend, Oregon. Their mission: buy unused, brand-new, and extra over-the-counter diabetic supplies — putting money back in sellers' pockets while making supplies accessible to those who need them most. Visit DiabeticBuyBack.com or email [email protected].
Contact: DiabeticBuyBack.com, [email protected], 541.668.1513
SOURCE Diabetic Buy Back
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