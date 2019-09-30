Diabetic kidney disease is a common and costly complication in patients with type 2 diabetes(1,2)

RARITAN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately one in three people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) has diabetic kidney disease (DKD),2,3 which increases their risk of CV events and puts them on a trajectory to dialysis and kidney transplant. Further, T2D is the leading cause of kidney disease in the United States2 and the fifth fastest-growing cause of death around the world.4

Patients with T2D and DKD should talk to their doctors to make sure they're doing all they can to help their kidneys. Learn more at: http://po.st/OwDWlM