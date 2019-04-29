Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Hit $12 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe diabetic retinopathy market was valued at 2.3 billion in 2018. Considerable revenue size can be associated with the high awareness level regarding the availability of technologically advanced treatment options. Moreover, due to developed healthcare infrastructure, ambulatory surgical centers and eye clinics in Europe are well equipped with advanced surgical procedures that positively impact the regional market growth. Above-mentioned factors coupled with favorable demographic trends are expected to drive the industry growth in the coming years.

The worldwide Diabetic Retinopathy Market is expected to register around seven percent CAGR from 2019 to 2025 driven by an increasing elderly population base susceptible to chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market is poised to surpass USD 12 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing geriatric population in developed economies will positively influence the diabetic retinopathy market growth in forthcoming years. According to Population Reference Bureau, there are around 46 million Americans in the age group of 65 years and above. The majority of the geriatric population suffering from diabetes acquires diabetic retinopathy. This scenario proves beneficial for industry growth as it elevates the demand for medications and surgeries. Furthermore, the geriatric population prefers non-invasive laser surgeries available for improving vision that should augment the industry growth.

Rising prevalence of diabetes in emerging economies due to lifestyle changes should spur the industry growth in forthcoming years. Asian countries such as India, China and Japan have huge populations suffering from diabetes. According to WHO, in 2015, around 69 million people in India had diabetes. Diabetes affects eye functioning to some extent and, hence, the majority of people with elevated sugar levels suffer from diabetic retinopathy which stimulates industry growth. However, complications associated with the medications and surgical procedures may hamper industry growth.

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market segment was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth during forecast years. Prevalence of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy is more as compared to proliferative diabetic retinopathy in people suffering from diabetes. Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy can be cured by medications if diagnosed in the early stages. Therefore, an increase in demand for medications and injectables should boost the segmental growth.

Laser surgery segment is expected to have 9.2 percent growth throughout the analysis timeframe. Significant growth rate can be associated with an increasing preference for minimally invasive laser surgery by the geriatric population. Recently developed devices and instruments utilized in laser surgical procedures are efficient and provide a high precision that enhances surgical success rates. Moreover, laser surgeries have minimum complications which further propels its demand.

The 40-49 age group segment accounted for 39.3 percent in 2018 and will grow significantly throughout the analysis period. People in the 40-49 years age group usually suffer from type 1 diabetes that increases their chances of acquiring proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Also, as the majority of people in this age group are employed, they prefer undergoing treatments that ensure a fast recovery. Most of the ophthalmic surgeries are performed on an outpatient basis and patients can resume their daily activities which ensures high segmental growth.

Eye clinics segment is expected to experience 6.9 percent growth during analysis timeframe. Stupendous segmental growth can be associated with the increasing preference of diabetes that affects the functioning of the eye. In developed as well as developing countries, clinicians in eye clinics are exceptionally skilled and have immense knowledge regarding the treatment of eye diseases. Aforementioned factors are projected to drive the segment growth.

Few major industry players in the diabetic retinopathy market include Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Allergan and Bayer AG, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, BCN Peptides, ThromboGenics, Kowa Company and Alimera Sciences. Acquisitions, mergers and new product launches are some of the strategies that help these players in attaining a sustainable market position. FDA approvals for new products prove beneficial for a company's growth. For instance, in September 2014, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for an injection manufactured for treating patients with diabetic retinopathy. Thus, receiving FDA approvals will foster the company's growth.

