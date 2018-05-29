Diabetic Senior Who Walked 10,000-Mile Perimeter of the U.S. Raising Awareness Again With New Twitch.TV Live Campaign

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew P. Mandell (aka MR. DIABETES®) is mad as hell and on a mission to make a difference. Diabetes is an epidemic out of control. 30 million Americans have diabetes, but only 23 million are diagnosed. Another 86 million have pre-diabetes.

Mr. Diabetes Mr. Diabetes

As part of a new awareness campaign, Mr. Diabetes® will livestream videos as he relives his Wake Up and Walk® Tour. He'll share clips from his epic 2008 trek and interact with viewers, bringing awareness and education to Type 2 diabetes. Mandell will also share his dialysis experience and answer followers' diabetes questions and concerns.



Follow Mr. Diabetes® on Twitch.TV every weekday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, with a live Q&A on Monday nights and daily replays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, at https://www.twitch.tv/therealmrdiabetes.



"Diabetes is a disease that is up to 90% preventable! But the corporate and government interests refuse to fix it," says MR. DIABETES®. "And don't think for one minute they want to. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) diabetes generates $327 billion per year. So, it's up to us to fix it - and Together We Can... Defeat Diabetes®."

Andy Mandell established Defeat Diabetes Foundation in an effort to help the estimated one-third of the American population affected by diabetes to live healthier lives. In 2008, he became the only person in history to walk the entire perimeter of the United States. It took Mandell, a Type 2 diabetic with extensive nerve damage in his feet and legs, eight years to complete the 10,000-mile trek. But thanks to Mandell's walk, other Type 2 diabetics nationwide realized they were "neither helpless nor hopeless," as Mandell likes to say, and that they could continue to live full lives in spite of their disease.

Now Mandell, known today as Mr. Diabetes®, is back. At 73, he has just been diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure--a diabetic complication--and is facing dialysis. But Mr. Diabetes® refuses to give up or back down, and now he's documenting this stage of his journey on Twitch.TV in order to spread his message of prevention and hope. He encourages followers to reach out to him (his Twitch.TV username is TheRealMrDiabetes) each evening about anything diabetes-related.

"People need to know they're not alone with this insidious disease," stated Mr. Diabetes®. "We don't have to wait for a cure. Because we know how to profile who's most likely to develop diabetes, we can focus on prevention right now. That's the heart of what I'm doing with Twitch.TV. Let's get the word out that even if you have a strong family history of diabetes, it is not inevitable. It doesn't have to be your genetic destiny. You can rise up and stop it in its tracks."

Upcoming Twitch.TV topics from TheRealMrDiabetes include understanding diabetes, adopting a positive attitude, helping diabetes-affected family members, addressing vision problems, traveling with diabetes, understanding the A1C test, exercise and diabetes, nutrition and diabetes, questions to ask your doctor, and even diabetes in pets. Those interested in getting to know Mr. Diabetes® and learning more about how to prevent Type 2 diabetes in themselves or their loved ones should go to Twitch.TV and follow TheRealMrDiabetes.

Contact:

Andrew P. Mandell

Defeat Diabetes Foundation

727-515-2007

195980@email4pr.com

https://defeatdiabetes.org

https://www.twitch.tv/therealmrdiabetes

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetic-senior-who-walked-10-000-mile-perimeter-of-the-us-raising-awareness-again-with-new-twitchtv-live-campaign-300655667.html

SOURCE Mr. Diabetes

Related Links

https://defeatdiabetes.org

