Diabetic Tussin Reintroduces Sugar-Free Cold and Cough Solution for People with Diabetes

Diabetic Tussin Maximum Strength Cough Syrup Is Back on Shelves in Time for National Diabetes Awareness Month

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diabetic Tussin®, the trusted cough syrup brand for people with diabetes and prediabetes, announces its sugar-free cold and cough solution is back on shelves. This restock brings with it the Better Choices for Life mark from the American Diabetes Association® (ADA). This over-the-counter cold and cough solution returns just as the threat of a 'tripledemic' — when cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV surge at the same time—looms over American households.

One in ten Americans are currently diagnosed with diabetes1. This rising epidemic, coupled with the upcoming cold and flu season and risk of 'tripledemic', creates a growing need for accessible treatment options specifically formulated for people with diabetes. However, many common over-the-counter cough medications contain ingredients that can raise blood glucose (blood sugar) levels, creating a gap in the market for those seeking remedies compatible with their conditions.

Back on shelves just in time for National Diabetes Awareness Month this November, Diabetic Tussin is formulated to provide maximum strength and multi-symptom relief for the more than 133 million Americans with diabetes and prediabetes.2 Previously named America's #1 brand of cold relief3 for people with diabetes, Diabetic Tussin is available again in stores and online.

"Diabetic Tussin is an essential over-the-counter cold and cough solution for millions of Americans concerned about ingredients in other products that can raise blood sugar levels. We are back on the market this fall after moving to a new supplier, and we are now a proud participant in the Better Choices for Life program offered by the American Diabetes Association," said Randi Jachino, Vice President Marketing Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "Our trusted sugar-free and sodium-free formula offers a convenient and accessible solution for the large group of Americans currently impacted by diabetes as well as those simply looking for a reliable, better-for-you cough and congestion relief."

While sugar is a common ingredient in many foods and drinks, it can also hide in unexpected places like over-the-counter medications, causing spikes in blood glucose levels, which can be harmful for those with diabetes or prediabetes. Made with the strongest sugar-free formula on the market, Diabetic Tussin Max allows consumers to effectively manage their cough and cold symptoms with the right ingredients. The product does not contain fructose, sorbitol or sodium which can each spike blood glucose.

Diabetic Tussin is available in 4 and 8 fluid oz bottles in the brand's classic berry flavor. The brand's Maximum Strength cough syrup is formulated with people with diabetes in mind but can also be effectively used by anyone who is conscious of their sugar intake and seeking relief from mucus, sore throat, cough and chest congestion. Diabetic Tussin can be purchased now at Dollar General stores nationwide and on Amazon. For more information on Diabetic Tussin, visit www.diabetictussin.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

1 American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions June 25-29, 2021

2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Diabetes Statistic Report June 29, 2022

3 U. S. News and World Report and Pharmacy Times 2020-2021

SOURCE Diabetic Tussin