Diablo Canyon 2045 Coalition Launches to Protect California's Renewable Energy Transition & Lower Costs for Customers

The growing coalition of 25 organizations is asking California lawmakers to pass legislation this year to extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant to 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, organizations representing clean energy, labor, business, and other thought leaders announce Diablo Canyon 2045, a broad and growing coalition of groups and individuals that have come together to urge lawmakers to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant open until 2045.

"Extending the life of Diablo Canyon this year will set California on a path to save customers money on their bills and ensure the state has a reliable source of clean energy as demand is expected to double by 2045," said John Grubb, Bay Area Council Interim President & CEO. He adds, "California must not take a step backwards on our climate goals and rely on fossil fuels to backfill energy needs."

Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California's only operating nuclear power plant, provides constant zero-emissions electricity to more than 4 million Californians every day. The plant recently received a license extension from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, certifying it is safe and environmentally sound to operate for another 20 years. However, current state law doesn't allow for operations past 2030, despite California Energy Commission estimates that the state's energy demand will increase 50 percent by 2045 - that's equal to the output of nine Diablo Canyons.

A study released this week by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that extending Diablo Canyon to 2045, "displaces capacity from existing natural gas power plants, offers California the opportunity to deploy in-state renewable resources more economically, and delays the need for costly transmission upgrades."

The study found that the likely total savings for customers from extending the life of DCPP exceed $20 billion, or more than $1.3 billion per year. This equates to roughly $5.50 more per month that customers would pay on their electric bills if the Legislature fails to extend Diablo Canyon's operations past 2030.

"California has been able to maintain its transition to renewable energy because Diablo Canyon offers reliable carbon-free energy, saving 7 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. The state will need this power source to stay on track with California's ambitious climate goals and continue the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy," said Armond Cohen, Clean Air Task Force Executive Director.

"California's energy demand is rising. We need to keep our hardworking California-based zero carbon power sources, like Diablo Canyon, on the grid to stabilize utility prices and grid reliability, even as we work hard to bring significantly more renewable resources into our system," added Kate Gordon, California Forward CEO.

California has been able to maintain its transition to renewable energy because Diablo Canyon offers reliable carbon-free energy, saving 7 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. The state will need this power source to stay on track with California's ambitious climate goals and continue the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Diablo Canyon 2045 includes the following:

Organizations

Atascadero Chamber

Bay Area Council

Business Council of San Joaquin County

California Forward

Central Coast Taxpayers Association

Central Valley Business Federation

Clean Air Task Force

Home Builders Association of the Central Coast

IEBW 1245

Mothers for Nuclear

Native Nuclear

New California Coalition

Nuclear is Clean Energy (NiCE) UC Berkeley

Oppenheimer Project

REACH

San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance

San Luis Obispo County COLAB

Santa Barbara County COLAB

Santa Barbara County Econ Alliance

Santa Barbara County Taxpayer Advocacy Center

Santa Maria Valley Chamber

SLO Chamber

South County Chambers of Commerce

Stand Up for Nuclear

TMG Partners

Elected Officials

John Peschong, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, District 1

Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, District 3

Heather Moreno, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, District 5

Kassi Dee, Grover Beach Mayor

John Hamon, Paso Robles Mayor

Caren Ray Russom, Arroyo Grande Mayor

Charles Bourbeau, Atascadero Mayor

Ed Waage, Pismo Beach Mayor

Bob Nelson, Santa Barbara County Supervisor, District 4

Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County Supervisor, District 5

Interviews available upon request.

Contact: Megan Gamble, 916-832-1884, [email protected]

For more information, visit http://diablocanyon2045.com.

About Diablo Canyon 2045: We are a broad coalition of clean energy, business, labor, and other organizations, elected officials, and other thought leaders that support extending Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations to 2045 to ensure California's clean energy transition meets the need for reliable, affordable, carbon-free energy as electricity demand grows. We are urging the California legislature to pass a bill this year to extend operations. Visit http://diablocanyon2045.com for more information.

SOURCE Diablo Canyon 2045