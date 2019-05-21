Diablo Changes the Rules of Sanding with Complete Range of SandNet™ Sanding Discs to Save Users Time & Money, Enhance Productivity

Diablo SandNet™ features a superior clog-reducing net design coated in a premium ceramic blend grit for fast material removal while reducing material build-up. Whereas coated sanding discs easily clog and must be thrown away, the net design of Diablo's SandNet™ is easy to clean for repeated reuse by simply shaking, vacuuming or rinsing to remove any build up. This full range of SandNet™ is durable to excel in material removal while gentle enough to provide a scratch-free finish on wood, metal, and plastics.

"As a result of extensive research with end-users, we developed an innovative reduced-clogging net design featuring reusable sanding technology that redefines the future of sanding. This technology rich design provides an industry-wide solution that reduces the amount of discs it takes to complete a job while significantly extending life and productivity," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "Unlike coated sandpaper, Diablo SandNet™ provides the ability to clean and reuse ultimately minimizing disc changes, downtime and extending the life of SandNet™, all adding up to an increase in productivity and more bang for the buck for the Pro."

Diablo SandNet™ comes in 5" and 6" diameters, and fit all 5- and 8-hole orbital and DA sanders for fast, easy alignment. They are available in 10 and 40-packs (5" only) of 60-grit, 80-grit, 100-grit, 120-grit, 150-grit, 180-grit, 220-grit, 320-grit and 400-grit. Each 10 and 40-pack of SandNet™ includes a free application pad (a $5 value) for easy attachment to the sander.

Diablo SandNet™ is available wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit: www.diablotools.com/sandnet.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, hole saws, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools) or view product and demonstration videos on YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

