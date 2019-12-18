Diablo Introduces New Step Drill Bits Designed for Increased Durability, Speed and Productivity Optimized for Cordless Impact Drivers and Drill Drivers

The building market is dominated by cordless tools and is quickly transitioning from drill drivers to impact drivers. Diablo gathers end-user feedback constantly, and realizes that step drill bits have not kept up with these trends and have a variety of design issues that hold back worker productivity, drilling accuracy and bit longevity. For example, with a standard step drill bit:

The tip and the cutting edges wear out quickly.

To prevent bit walking, users must pre-drill, prior to using a step drill bit.

The bits have a tendency to jam during use.

They often require use of multiple drills because not all step drill bits are impact driver ready.

Users are frequently unable to identify the sizes of the steps.

Repeated use of step drill bits with a drill driver is hard on the user's wrist and slows down completion of the task.

Now, Diablo is pleased to announce that with the introduction of its new impact and drill driver ready Step Dill Bits that has all changed. These new bits have been designed to be "best in the world" in terms of durability, speed and accuracy, eliminating the problems users have with standard step drill bits.

"With the introduction of the Diablo Step Drill Bits, we are staying true to our Best in the World and Best for Our World commitment: provide cutting edge designs and solutions that address current issues and industry trends," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "The market is dominated by cordless tools and is transitioning quickly to impact drivers as users find these less hard on their wrists and allow them to be more productive. These new Step Drill Bits address all the issues end users face when using step drill bits, providing users with a bit that is more accurate, provides up to twice as fast drilling times, and enhanced durability to last up to six times longer than your standard bit."

The new Diablo Step Drill Bits feature:

A Split Point Tip stays sharper longer for easy on-point drilling – no pre-drilling necessary – This translates into increased speed, maximum durability and up to six times longer life of the bit.

of the bit. Accu-Grind™ Technology – This process delivers strict angle tolerances on each step for minimal bit wear and up to two times faster drilling and hole making for increased tool productivity.

and up to and hole making for increased tool productivity. Drills clean holes, leaving no nasty burrs and can de-burr holes as well.

Impact Strong - An impact drill ready ¼" hex shank which can be used on your standard corded or cordless drill driver as well as cordless impact drills.

More efficiency – These bits provide up to 75 percent more holes per battery charge when drilling in high speed mode.

Optimized dual-flute design for jam-free holes and easier chip removal.

Easy-to-read laser marked steps for accurately drilling holes of varying sizes.

Diablo's new Step Drill Bits include a 1/2-inch 6-step bit; a 1/2-inch 13-step bit; a 3/4-inch 9-step bit; a 7/8-inch 12-step bit; a 1-1/8-inch 17-step bit and a drill driver only 1-3/8-inch 15-step bit.

Diablo's Step Drill Bits are available wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit: www.diablotools.com.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self feed bits, impact step bits, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.

