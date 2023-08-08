The First, One-Blade Solution for Maximum Performance and Safer Cutting in Metals and Stainless Steels

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user, reinvents the metal cutting industry again with an unmatched line of Cermet saw blades designed for extreme durability, longer life and faster cuts in metals and stainless steel. A perfect fit for cordless and corded saws, the Steel Demon™ Cermet blade features an exclusive, innovative design that delivers up to 25X longer life, 50X cooler cuts and 10X faster cuts versus standard abrasive cut off discs – a groundbreaking design that is redefining the metal cutting industry.

DIABLO REVOLUTIONIZES METAL CUTTING WITH INDUSTRY FIRST STEEL DEMON™ CERMET BLADE SERIES

Current abrasive cut off discs on the market are antiquated and have not evolved with technological advances in the industry, costing professionals time and money. These discs are slow and produce hot cuts that can exceed 500 degrees. Once a cut is made, materials need time to cool down and typically require rework with a fiber disc. The excessive sparking caused by the discs present a job hazard and may also require expensive permits costing. As discs wear, they also produce large amounts of harmful dust. All of these issues cut into the contractor or professional user's productivity, profitability and eventually their wallet.

Diablo's Steel Demon™ Cermet blade offers maximum productivity with more cuts and unmatched efficiency in cutting mild or stainless steel with an innovative, first-of-its-kind one-blade solution for the ultimate metal cutting experience. With the advanced formulation of Diablo's Cermet-tipped teeth, professional users can now cut through metal and stainless steel, while receiving precise, burr-free cuts with minimum sparks and up to 50X cooler cuts compared to traditional abrasive cut-off discs. Featuring Triple Chip Grind (TCG) tooth geometry, Diablo's Cermet blade produces large chips versus harmful dust generated by abrasive discs, ultimately reducing airborne contaminates and leading the way for a safer jobsite. When combined with the blade's advanced stabilizer vents, this optimized TCG tooth geometry helps create the ultimate controlled cutting action. Professionals can say goodbye to the usual "grind," when it comes to metal cutting, as they can now rely on precise, cool, and fast clean cuts.

Diablo's specially formulated Cermet (Ceramic and Metallic blend) teeth provide high heat tolerances and increased hardness for superior wear and ultimate cutting life. A single Cermet blade offers up to 25X the life of a standard grinding disc and up to $70 in savings—not to mention time saved in changing out discs, obtaining costly hot or burn permits, and taking precautionary measures on the jobsite. These intricately designed Cermet teeth produce cool-to-the-touch cuts that are crisp and clean, with less sparks and burr-free finishes that eliminate the need for rework. These revolutionary innovations in blade life, cutting speed, and temperature yield unprecedented results and productivity for the professional user.

"With the introduction of our groundbreaking Steel Demon™ Cermet blades, Diablo continues to do what we do best: redefine innovation and improve the way professionals complete the job," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Through our continued investment into advanced technologies, we've created a first-of-its-kind blade that cuts through the toughest of metals, including stainless steel, while also offering a cutting experience that has been unheard of up to this point. We're also making the jobsite safer by providing a solution with cool-to-the-touch results, no breakage, minimal sparks, less burn, and less dust. As professional users have come to expect from Diablo, these cuts are smooth and eliminate the need for rework while traditional methods require users to come back with a fiber disc to remove imperfections. Diablo continues to set the bar on improving the user's metal cutting experience with revolutionary, advanced designs that increase productivity, flexibility and, ultimately, creates the new standard that is expected from our company. These blades are so hot, they're cool!"

Diablo offers a full range of Steel Demon™ Cermet blades for thin, medium, and thick metals and stainless steels ranging in diameters from 5-3/8" to 14". Diablo Cermet blades are available now wherever Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit DiabloSoHotItsCool.com .

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivaled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.

Press contact:

Leslie Agee

[email protected]

(404) 217-2853

