Diablo Tools "Amps Up" Performance with Introduction of Two New Amped™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blades

News provided by

Diablo Tools

25 Jul, 2023, 09:26 ET

Features up to 100X longer cutting life in wood and metal cutting

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user has added to its innovative range of AMPED™ carbide teeth reciprocating saw blades with two new blades: general purpose and medium metal blades. These extreme blades offer first in the world technology, Titanium Cobalt (TiCo™) Hi-Density Carbide and Black I.C.E.™ coating, to deliver extreme efficiency, extreme cutting life and extreme versatility in wood and metal demolition and cutting applications.

Continue Reading
DIABLO TOOLS "AMPS UP" PERFORMANCE WITH INTRODUCTION OF TWO NEW AMPED™ CARBIDE TEETH RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES
DIABLO TOOLS "AMPS UP" PERFORMANCE WITH INTRODUCTION OF TWO NEW AMPED™ CARBIDE TEETH RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

As building codes and materials continue to evolve at a rapid pace, the need for dependable, long-lasting blades that effortlessly cut through woods, metals, and other extreme materials has grown extensively. Power tool manufacturers continue to introduce new corded and cordless tool innovations with advanced battery technology to help solve these problems. Professionals depend on cutting solutions that draw less AMPs for maximum battery performance and longer cutting life to minimize blade changes. Current reciprocating blades on the market have not provided the life expectancy, performance and durability as expected from the professional user resulting in wasted time and money.

In 2020, Diablo addressed these concerns with the introduction of its first AMPED™ reciprocating blade, Steel Demon® AMPED™ for thick metal. This industry first blade set the bar for what it meant to deliver extreme cutting life and extreme productivity. Today, Diablo is "AMPing" up its game changing range of application specific AMPED™ reciprocating saw blades with the introduction of general purpose and medium metal blades for nail-embedded woods, metals, and plastics.

Diablo's 9 TPI Demo Demon® AMPED™ General Purpose Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blades and the 10 TPI Steel Demon® AMPED™ Medium Metal Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blades provide an unrivaled lineup in the industry. The General Purpose reciprocating blade outmatches other blades currently available and delivers professionals with a "jack of all trades" solution for wood and metal cutting, while the Medium Metal reciprocating blade is the first of its kind for strut, stainless steel and other metals. These ultimate cutting blades deliver unmatched performance, up to 100X longer cutting life of standard bi-metal blades and up to 2X increased performance of standard carbide blades.

"As the pioneer and industry leader of carbide reciprocating blade technology, Diablo's expansion of the AMPED™ carbide reciprocating saw blades is bringing a new wave of cutting resources into the industry," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Our continued investment in disruptive technology has allowed us to AMPlify our already revolutionary AMPED™ product into more applications with the ability to cut medium metals, clean wood, and nail-embedded wood, while also ensuring we deliver on the demands of extreme life and durability. This range's ability to cut through a variety of applications and provide an unmatched 100X the life compared to standard bi-metal blades while also saving our users time and money is exemplary and a true testament of Diablo's commitment to delivering real, quantifiable solutions to our products and users."

Diablo's range of AMPED™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blades are available now, wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.  

About Diablo Tools

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

Press Contact: 
Leslie Agee 
[email protected]
(404) 217-2853 

SOURCE Diablo Tools

Also from this source

Diablo Tools Introduces Industry Changing Blade for Ultimate Productivity & Superior Quality Cuts: The Wood Demon™ Ultimate General Purpose Saw Blade

Diablo Tools Introduces Revolutionary Industry First Hand Sanding Tool - The Reusable Hand Sanding Block

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.