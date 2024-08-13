DIABLO TOOLS CONTINUES TO AMPLIFY CUTTING & DEMOLITION TOOLS WITH FIRST EVER, FULL RANGE OF AMPED™ CARBIDE TEETH RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

Industry-first solution provides extreme life, productivity and durability in all wood, metal and general purpose applications

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our- world products for the professional user, is revolutionizing the industry yet again with the expansion of the three new industry first AMPED™ carbide teeth reciprocating saw blades specifically designed for pruning/clean wood, nail-embedded wood, and thin metal conduit. With the introduction of this game-changing technology to a range that provides up to 100X the life of standard blades, Diablo becomes the first tool manufacturer to offer the "complete package" or range of industrial-grade-coated reciprocating saw blades, helping even more professionals obtain the ultimate performance and value.

Diablo Tools innovative complete range of AMPED™ Reciprocating Saw Blades.

As building codes and materials continue to evolve at a rapid pace, the need for dependable, long-lasting blades that effortlessly cut through wood, metal, and other extreme materials has grown extensively. Power tool manufacturers continue to introduce new corded and cordless tools with advanced battery technology to help solve these problems, and professionals depend on cutting solutions that draw less power for maximum cutting life. Current reciprocating blades on the market have not "made the cut," in life expectancy, performance, or durability. From a professional user's perspective, time, money and effort is wasted in blade changes, battery charges and trips to the store for new blades.

In 2020 and 2022, Diablo addressed these concerns by introducing the first reciprocating saw blades with an industrial-grade coating, the AMPED™ Steel Demon™ reciprocating saw blades for thick and medium metals. These revolutionary blades set a new standard in extreme cutting life and enhanced productivity by combining Diablo's Black Industrial Cooling Element (I.C.E.) coating with its Hi-Density Carbide. When combined, these industry-first features provide unprecedented blade life and defense against inevitable wear-and-tear: Black I.C.E.™ coating protects each cutting edge and helps maintain tooth sharpness and durability, while optimized carbide teeth are specifically manufactured to withstand even the most extreme cutting applications.

Today, Diablo is completing its innovative range of AMPED™ reciprocating saw blades by extending these features to clean wood/pruning, nail-embedded wood, and thin metal and conduit. With the introduction of the 3 TPI AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blade for Pruning and Clean Wood, the 5/7 TPI AMPED Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blade for Nail-Embedded Wood, and the 12 TPI AMPED™ Steel Demon™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blade for Thin Metal, professional users can expect up to 100X the blade life and performance in every application requiring a reciprocating blade—ranging from extreme thick metal to everyday wood cutting—when compared to standard bi-metal blades. Diablo's innovative carbide technology also outpaces standard carbide blades by offering up to 2X the productivity and durability.

"The needs of our users guide each and every game changing decision at Diablo, and the completion of our AMPED™ reciprocating saw blade range is no exception," says Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "We are thrilled to announce this exciting technology that is radically elevating the market. This is not just another industry-first for Diablo, but the setting of a new standard when it comes to reciprocating saw blade solutions. No other complete range on the market can offer up to 100X the life of standard bi-metal blades and twice the life of carbide blades without sacrificing results. We haven't just "AMPED up" one or two blades, but the entire range of solutions, offering premium results, maximum durability, and increased efficiency across the board."

Diablo's full range of AMPED™ Carbide Teeth Reciprocating Saw Blades are available now wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), X (www.x.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

SOURCE Diablo Tools