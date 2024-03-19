Diablo Tools Introduces an Industry Leading Range of Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saws That Takes Professionals to New Territory at Faster Speeds

Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw maximizes productivity with ease

and efficiency

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, introduces the Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw, the most innovative range of hole saws on the market today. Offering up to 50X the cutting life of standard hole saws with up to 5X faster hole making, these hole saws deliver maximum productivity in nail-embedded wood, clean wood and more.

Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw maximizes productivity with ease and efficiency

Professionals on the jobsite today need an efficient, cutting-edge arsenal to handle dismantling and modifying modern day building materials. Plumbers and electricians not only need to quickly cut through clean wood for pipe and wire installation, but also other materials such as nail-embedded wood, fiber cement and shingles. Traditional cutting solutions on the market today, such as self-feed bits, cannot handle obstacles like nails and screws. Standard bi-metal hole saws are also an option, but typically slow down the cutting process due to inadequate design, inefficient material capability and teeth breakage.

Diablo's Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saws feature an optimized range that provides up to 50X the cutting life and 5X faster cuts compared to standard hole saws. Professionals can now quickly cut through clean wood and materials, eject plugs, and change cups with ease. This efficient design means less wear on drills and battery power and more time dedicated to delivering results for professional users.

Among its unprecedented speed, the Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw is designed with Diablo's SnapLock™ PLUS mandrel compatibility, allowing professionals to quickly change between different cups and sizes depending on the application. This radical range also takes users to new depths in cutting power, as the Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw range offers 60mm (2-3/8") cutting depth versus the standard 40mm (1-5/8") in most hole saws, meaning 40% deeper holes in one-pass with either a pistol-grip or right-angle drill.

"Unlike other 'rough-in' hole saws on the market today, Diablo's Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw range is the only hole saw that answers the 'need for both speed and durability' that professionals expect," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "The Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw shows Diablo is dedicated to innovative materials and product design, as it combines our game-changing carbide with never-before-seen teeth and body construction. Professional users need a solution that doesn't require a specialized tool, nor hampered by material, and this set checks both boxes. We can't wait for the Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw —the latest fulfillment of Diablo's promise to provide industry-leading solutions— to maximize performance at jobsites everywhere."

Diablo's Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Rough-In Hole Saw range is available in various sizes from 1-3/8" to 4-5/8" and one eight-piece set. The products can be found now wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

SOURCE Diablo Tools