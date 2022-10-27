Diablo Tools Introduces Game Changer Spade Bit: The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit

The ultimate spade bit to cut through nail-embedded wood and clean wood

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, announces its new Demo Demon™ Spade Bit, specifically designed to cut through nail-embedded wood and clean wood. These ultimate spade bits offer ultra-sharp DEMO-Edge™ cutting edge design and Dura-Tip™ technology for extreme durability and effortless cuts.

Traditional spade bits are not designed for durability, they break when they face common encounters on the jobsite, increasing time, money, and frustration. During remodels, renovations and rough installations, contractors are faced with many unknowns when drilling through closed walls such as wood, nails, and debris, all of which are the nemesis of a traditional spade bit. Traditional spade bits are designed for speed in clean wood, not for durability. When this happens, professionals either burn through an extensive number of spade bits or must also carry an auger bit to change out to when a nail is found. Either way, professionals are spending more labor time, labor dollars and money on additional tools and bits.

The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit provides an exclusive, innovative design, focused on speed, durability and life that provides the ultimate hole drilling experience. With its ultra-sharp DEMO-Edge™ cutting edge design, the Demo Demon™ Spade Bit delivers extreme durability to withstand nail hits while effortlessly pulling the bit through wood. This new range provides industry changing technology compared to traditional spade bits by featuring the speed and price of a traditional spade bit, but the power and durability of an auger bit to withstand nail hits. Designed for speed, durability and life, these new spade bits deliver up to 60X longer life of standard spade bits, saving the professional time and money.

Diablo's new Demo Demon™ Spade Bit creates a solution for professionals during rough installation and renovations where hidden nails, wood and debris are often found.

"Diablo continues to disrupt the market by providing unmatched product performance," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "With continued investment into innovative technologies, we have been able to develop a one-of-a-kind solution for cutting, or drilling, through nails that has never been seen before. Professional users can now drill through a nail effortlessly, without breaking the spade, and experience a fast, light, and smooth cut. That has been unheard of until now. With traditional spade bits, you can't directly drill through a nail. When you hit a nail, it breaks, forcing users to remove the spade bit and attach an auger bit, or keep burning out spade bits until eventually the desired hole is made. That's not the case with the Demo Demon™ Spade Bit. The speed and control it offers is a game changer for the industry and gives the professional what they want and need. It provides the tradesman with an ultimate hole drilling solution that saves them time and money."

Manufactured exclusively by Diablo, the Demo Demon™ Spade Bits feature DEMO-Edge™ dual cutting edges for extreme durability and longer life. Combined with the self-feeding Dura-Tip, the spade bit withstands nail hits while effortlessly pulling bit through wood and provides maximum performance in cordless and corded drills. With up to 60X longer life versus standard spade bits, the optimized curved paddle design quickly removes chip build-up and withstands nail hits for more holes per charge. They are Impact Strong for increased shank stability and durability and provides controlled speed allowing for less force and a smooth cut.

The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit is available in various sizes: 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", 1-1/8" and 1-1/4" and can be found where Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

