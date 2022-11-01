Innovative designs bring durability, longer life & the only universal tool compatibility

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user introduces an exciting, new full range of carbide and bi-metal oscillating multi-tool (OMT) products offering premium accessories that fit any multi-tool, including those with a Starlock interface. With this expansive range of superior OMT products, Diablo provides the ultimate solution for all common and specialty oscillating multi-tool applications.

Diablo Tools Introduces Game Changing Range of Solution-Oriented Oscillating Multi-Tool (OMT) Accessories for Professionals

The versatility and accessibility of oscillating multi-tools has led them to skyrocket in popularity and transitioned from a DIY tool to the "go-to" tool for professionals. While the favored solution continues to be the most common tool used amongst all contractors, the caliber of OMT blades and accessories has remained unchanged, creating challenges for industry professionals who expect the best. Many blades available today are overpriced, underdeliver and produce slow, imprecise cuts because they dull, burn out, and fail quickly. Finding the proper blade fitment is also a challenge with different tool attachment systems or interfaces, each calling out a need for a universal solution.

Diablo's professional grade range of OMT accessories offers unrivaled performance, unmatched life, extreme durability, and cost-effective solutions professionals seek from the industry-leading brand they trust. With fitment being one of the main pain points currently facing the OMT user, Diablo offers two fitment types: Universal and Starlock. Diablo is the only brand to offer a true universal solution that requires no adaptors. Simply slide and lock the blade into one of two positions based on the tool's attachment system. Diablo's universal compatibility fits tools from Bosch®, Craftsman®, Dewalt®, Dremel®, Fein®, Hart®, Makita®, Milwaukee®, Porter-Cable®, Ridgid®, Rockwell® and more. Diablo's OMT Starlock products fit Fein® and other Starlock interface tools.

With innovation at the forefront of every new product, Diablo's carbide teeth and bi-metal blades offer first in the world Black I.C.E.™ coating that keeps the cutting edge cool and extends the life of the blades. Also, the industry-first curve contact edge creates precise, clean plunge cuts with less vibration. Diablo's TiCo™ carbide teeth promise extreme durability, maximum performance, and ultimate life for up to 50X longer cutting life when compared to standard blades. Diablo's bi-metal OMT blades deliver up to 5X longer life than standard blades. Offering the most expansive range of solution-oriented products, Diablo has a solution for all applications: clean wood, nail-embedded wood, plastic, metal, drywall, grout, sanding, and more.

"We are thrilled to enter and lead the market with the industry's best and only coated range of OMT application-specific blade and sanding solutions," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Diablo's oscillating multi-tool products are the number one pro-penetrated category, the fastest growing category in tools and accessories for its flexibility and accessibility to work in hard-to-reach areas. Professionals have never seen this level of performance and durability in a multi-tool; however, its expected when it's a Diablo product. Diablo's radical designs and solutions allow professionals to get the job done more precisely, quickly, and efficiently. We continue to invest in this category and deliver innovative solutions that dominate the jobsite. When we dominate, our users dominate too."

Diablo's oscillating multi-tool solutions are available now, wherever Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit diablotools.com.

About Diablo Tools

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

Press Contacts:

Leslie Agee

[email protected]

(404) 217-2853

Kathryn Emery

[email protected]

(949) 874-4241

SOURCE Diablo Tools