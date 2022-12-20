The only blade to provide up to 50X longer cutting life

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user introduces an innovative, complete range of jig saw blades to fit both barrel grip and top handle corded and cordless jig saws. Designed with superior performance in mind, the blades' ability to cut through wood, metals, plastics, and specialty applications while providing up to 50X longer life than standard blades is unrivaled on the market today.

Diablo Tools Introduces Groundbreaking Complete Range of Jig Saw Blades for Professionals

With their ability to easily create curves and shapes in wood, jig saws have become one of the most common tools used among contractors, installers and DIYers on the market today. Their user-friendly design delivers limited vibration, making them easily controlled and is a common tool used when installing flooring, cabinets, and countertops. While the tool is one of the most favored in the industry, the innovation of jig saw blades has stood still, leaving professional grade blades that are prone to breaking and dull quickly.

Diablo's debut of jig saw blades comes with the introduction of an industry leading, bi-direction tooth designed bi-metal blade for ultra-fine top and bottom finishes. With its ultra-hard cutting edge, the blade provides up to 5X longer life than standard blades and features an optimized body design for precise and accurate straight, angled, and curved cuts – a trio unheard of on the market today. With resolving plunge cut issues in mind, the blade features a fast, plunge tip design that enables faster and easier plunging that is unmatched. Its revolutionary design features a T-shank geometry, making the blade easy to secure and remove from the saw and provides maximum performance in cordless and corded jig saws.

Diablo's expansion into the jig saw blade category also includes carbide T-Shank jig saw blades that provide up to 50X longer life than standard blades in extreme materials. Diablo's carbide teeth jig saw blade offer extreme durability and superior cutting life and feature Perma-SHIELD® non-stick coating to reduce heat and pitch build up. The aggressive tooth geometry delivers fast and effortless cuts and features an enhanced carbide tip for extreme impact resistance.

"Jig saw blades have been an important tool used for intricate work needs, but as technology in power tools has advanced, the blades on the market today have not advanced with them," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Always putting our users first, we are thrilled to invest in the jig saw category. Through our innovative design, Diablo is introducing a series of premium-quality blades that generate flawless finishes on top and bottom, provide faster cuts and live up to Diablo's true value proposition of less rework, do it right the first time and increase precision. Diablo's jig saw blades provide a premium quality cut from top to bottom and up to 50X longer life than standard blades while not only cutting through wood, metals and plastics, but thick metal, sheet metal and HVAC materials while also providing accurate, straight cuts in wood. There is nothing comparable on the market."

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivaled performance.

