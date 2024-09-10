Diablo Tools Introduces the Ultimate Concrete Drilling and Productivity Solution with First-of-Its-Kind AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System

Innovative solution unlocks up to 97% cleaner holes, 3X faster speed, and 7X longer life in concrete drilling

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for professional users, is once again revolutionizing concrete drilling with the introduction of the AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System. Another first-of-its-kind for the industry, the AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ range redefines concrete drilling by offering ultra-clean holes and working environments, unmatched speed, and extreme durability. This ultimate drilling solution allows users to minimize debris, maximize labor savings, and increase efficiency when drilling into clean concrete or reinforced concrete.

Diablo's AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System.

With higher-strength concrete and rebar continuing to dominate building trends, power tool manufacturers have had to develop more powerful drills for concrete drilling, demolition, and anchor setting. Construction codes are also stricter, causing professional users to seek out safer solutions that reduce dust for safety and OSHA compliance. A variety of solutions exist on the market—2-cutter or 4-cutter hammer drill bits, rebar cutters—but most tools have not kept speed with this increasing demand. Even with powerful drills, end-users are still forced to shift between a drill bit and a rebar cutter, and most available options lack the ability to handle high-heat or high work speeds. Professionals must also manage dust and debris—taking time to clear holes through a "blow-brush-blow" cleaning method up to four-times—while risking material exposure.

In 2019, Diablo introduced its revolutionary Rebar Demon™ 4-cutter full carbide head hammer drill bit range—the strongest, fastest, and most durable solutions on the market for drilling precise holes in concrete. This premium range enables professionals to drill through reinforced concrete efficiently without having to switch to a rebar cutter. This is thanks to Diablo's game-changing Tri-Metal Fusion Welding technology, which helps each bit resist heat and prevent breakage. Each bit's patented Precision Tip, crafted with Diablo's Dura-Carbide™, provides never-before-seen durability and stability as well as the accuracy required to produce fast, precise holes in concrete with rebar. The end result? Extreme durability, longer bit life and enhanced productivity—or as one PRO said, "like a hot knife [cutting] through butter."

Diablo Tools is elevating this industry changing technology even further with its new the AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System that links each Rebar Demon™ drill bit to a patented vacuum/stainless steel dust sleeve that captures in-hole dust particles and reduces airborne silica. Users can now receive ultra-clean holes, ready for epoxy and anchor placement, while also removing up to 97% dust and debris in clean concrete, reinforced concrete (concrete with rebar), concrete, stone, rebar, and brick. In addition to ultra-clean holes, this innovation virtually eliminates the "Blow-Brush-Blow" cleaning method by simultaneously extracting dust debris while drilling holes, streamlining the five-step process down to two-steps, resulting in labor savings of up to 66%. This "Drill-to-Fill" solution increases speed and efficiencies by unlocking up to 3X faster hole preparation versus conventional drilling applications and eliminating the overall need for rebar cutters while also creating a safer work environment.

The new AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System includes every benefit from the existing Rebar Demon™ drill bits, rendering rebar cutters virtually obsolete: up to 7X longer life versus standard 2-cutter hammer drill bits, 2X more carbide that withstands up to 1800°F of intense heat to combat rebar hits versus standard bits that fail at 800°, and the innovative Dura-Carbide™ pyramid-shape Precision Tip, that delivers extreme stability and accuracy for fast, precise holes. This groundbreaking technology enables users to reduce spend on bits from seven 2-cutter bits to just one AMPED Rebar Demon bit, leading to a potential savings of up to $200 per SDS-Max bit and up to $75 per SDS-Plus bit.

Whether completing interior, overhead drilling or exterior jobs, the revolutionary AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System delivers ultra-clean holes, maximum speed and extreme durability versus current drilling and dust reduction systems.

"Diablo is once again 'stepping up' to the demand of our professional users with a never-before-seen innovation," says Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Our AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System is revolutionizing the industry by creating a clean hole at unmatched speed and with extreme durability that makes the jobsite safer, and a more efficient work environment. With the Rebar Demon™, we reduce concrete to rubble. With our Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System, we're going one step further and removing dust and debris. The AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ Hammer Drill Bits are the ultimate solution for professionals and deliver strong innovation and productivity enhancements that are unmatched on the market today!"

"The excitement of these bits doesn't stop there. I am thrilled to announce that the AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bits have been recognized by the industry leader, Simpson Strong-Tie as an approved option for the Simpson Strong-Tie epoxy anchors at AT-3G, ET-3G or SET-3G. This is a true testament to the groundbreaking technology of this system, and I am beyond excited to see another industry leader recognizing Diablo as the best."

Diablo's AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System will be available wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit www.AmpedRebarDemon.com.

Users and pros alike are raving about the AMPED™ Rebar Demon™ 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Dust Extraction Hammer Drill Bit System and it has even been named one of Concrete Contractor's 2024 Top Products.

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, metal drill bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

