Diablo Tools Named Top Finalist for 2022 Home Depot Merchandising Innovation Award for Demo Demon™ Spade Bits

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo") was named a top 10 finalist for the 2022 Merchandising Innovation Award from The Home Depot for the Demo Demon™ Spade Bit – the ultimate spade bit for drilling through nail-embedded wood and clean wood.

Through Innovation Awards, The Home Depot recognizes vendors and products that help make life easier and better every day. Competing with 40,000 products sold by The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, Diablo's Demo Demon™ Spade Bit was one of 10 finalists.

Pictured from left to right: Ted Decker, Marc Henderson, Jason Badiang, Billy Bastek, Brian Vogeley, Kevin Harlan, Russell Kohl, Matt Willey, Bill Cody, Bonnie Bomar, Rodes Bazzel, Jeff Kinnaird.

Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world cutting tools, abrasives, and power tools accessories for trade professionals. The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit provides game-changing innovation compared to traditional spade bits by featuring the speed and price of a traditional spade bit, but the power and durability of an auger bit to withstand nail hits. This ground-breaking spade bit drills through nail-embedded wood and clean wood, and delivers up to 60X longer life of standard spade bits, saving the user time and money.

During remodels, renovations and rough installations, contractors are faced with many unknowns when drilling through closed walls such as wood, nails, and debris, all of which are the nemesis of a traditional spade bit. Traditional spade bits are designed for speed in clean wood, not for durability, as they break when encountering a nail. The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit creates the ultimate hole drilling experience by solving the pain point of durability but also delivering on speed. With its ultra-sharp DEMO-Edge™ cutting edge design, the Demo Demon™ Spade Bit delivers extreme durability to withstand nail hits while effortlessly pulling the bit through wood. This cost effective, superior bit increases time and productivity, and ultimately solves issues currently faced by professional users today.

"Diablo is honored to be a finalist for the 2022 Merchandising Innovation Award by The Home Depot," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "As a fifth-time top 10 finalist and two-time Innovation Award winner, we continue to be recognized by The Home Depot as dominating the market and changing the game with innovation and solution-oriented products with the vision to save the professional time and money. Through end user research, we learned of the issues facing the professional today that traditional spade bits simply cannot get the job done. Traditional spade bits are not durable, breaking when they hit a nail and causing the user to remove the spade bit and attach an auger bit, or keep burning out spade bits until they can make the intended hole, which ultimately leads to increased time and money. Users today want a superior solution that delivers on performance, durability, and speed. The Demo Demon™ Spade Bit does all of this... and more! This product is not only redefining the work of the tradesman, but it's disrupting the industry as a whole," says Kohl.

The Diablo Demo Demon™ Spade Bits are available in multiple sizes and multi-sets and can be found where Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

For more information on Demo Demon™ Spade Bits, visit DiabloTools.com.

About Diablo Tools

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/),TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

Press Contact:

Leslie Agee

[email protected]

(404) 217-2853

SOURCE Diablo Tools