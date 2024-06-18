DIABLO TOOLS RECEIVES TWO ESTEEMED AWARDS FOR PREMIUM SERVICE, GROWTH AND PERFORMANCE FROM SPHERE 1

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, was awarded the Preferred Supplier of the Year Award and Gateway for Growth Award in the Sapphire Echelon category from Sphere 1, a cooperative of tool, fastener, and concrete accessory distributors.

Of the awards offered by Sphere 1, the most prestigious is the Preferred Supplier of the Year Award.

Diablo Tools Team at Sphere 1 Award Program.

Diablo was awarded the Preferred Supplier of the Year Award for providing excellent service and a quality program to the Sphere 1 cooperative members. The Preferred Supplier of the Year Award is awarded based on top performance in the following categories: percentage of growth, amount of sales total, number of dealers buying from them, gateway for growth success and dealer votes.

"Cream Always Rises to the TOP – this is never more evident than with Diablo," said Rob Moe, CEO of Sphere 1. "While our criteria for earning Preferred Supplier of the Year calls on some very important aspects in order for a supplier to earn this award – Diablo offers so much more, and it all starts with their people. While their products, support, programs are all industry leading, in 2023, they earned this award because of their Amazing Team! Grateful for Diablo – we are a better cooperative for them being with us!"

Additionally, Diablo was honored with the Gateway for Growth Award, which is awarded to the company with the top performing plans with their dealers.

Diablo's commitment and dedication to providing best-in-the-world products and service to our customers is a testament to these awards. Since joining Sphere 1 in 2006, Diablo has been awarded the Gateway for Growth award ten times and the Preferred Supplier of the Year award five times.

"We are beyond thrilled to receive these awards from Sphere 1," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "To have Diablo's unwavering commitment to our customers be recognized as well as the hard work and dedication to helping them achieve their goals is outstanding. Our team works hard to ensure all of our customers receive the best customer service, quality product, and overall experience they can with Diablo. To not only be recognized for that but also the growth our customers have experienced on our behalf is amazing. We look forward to much more continued successes with Sphere 1."

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

