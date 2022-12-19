The ultimate masonry cutting experience: delivering speed, durability and up to 4X longer cutting life

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo") which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user introduces an unmatched line of diamond segmented turbo masonry cut-off blades that provide extreme durability, longer life and faster cuts in concrete and brick. Designed to fit standard arbor sizes and X-Lock interface, these diamond blades deliver up to 30% faster cuts and up to 4X longer cutting life versus standard diamond cut-off blades – a revolutionary design that is disrupting the masonry cutting industry.

DIABLO TOOLS REDEFINES MASONRY CUTTING WITH ICONIC DIAMOND SEGMENTED 2-in-1 TURBO CUT-OFF BLADE

Current diamond segmented and diamond turbo blades on the market are designed to offer either a quick cut or a clean cut – resulting in professionals choosing between speed and quality cuts. Having to choose between these two blades results in additional time and labor on the jobsite. Diablo's diamond segmented turbo blades feature an industry leading innovative 2-in-1 design that delivers the best of both worlds with fast and clean cuts in all masonry materials.

Diablo's diamond segmented turbo blades provide up to 4X longer life than traditional blades and deliver maximum performance and high-speed cutting. While there are other segmented turbo blades on the market, Diablo's feature a superior diamond quality, and quantity, that is unmatched. The number of diamonds, and the quality of those diamonds within a segment determine the quality of a blade. With that in mind, Diablo's segmented blades feature the ideal number of superior diamonds, resulting in a powerful, long-lasting blade that is unseen on the market today.

Diablo's diamond segmented turbo blades are designed with minimal gullet space between their proprietary segments to provide the perfect balance between speed and cleanliness of cut. The SPEED-Edge slot design aids in debris removal and reduces vibration and side friction, ultimately providing high cutting speeds that deliver up to 30% faster cuts than standard diamond blades. With a hardened blade body design, the blades provide the perfect ratio of debris removal and superior quality cuts while delivering longer life than standard blades. The unique castellations on the blade help remove debris and keep the blade cool when cutting. The blades feature 60% taller segments containing superior quality diamonds, along with an ultra-durable bond to the blade body for extended blade cutting life.

"Diablo is thrilled to be entering the diamond blade for masonry category," said Russell Kohl, President & CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "At Diablo, we believe in creating the best cutting solution in the world and our diamond segmented turbo masonry cut-off blades are the best in the industry. In fact, this innovative range redefines the diamond for masonry category by creating efficient, powerful, high-performance solutions not available today. With the ability to have a fast, clean cut with advanced durability, these blades are dominating over traditional blades. Professional users no longer must settle and decide which is most important, Diablo's diamond segmented turbo blades are the only solution for speed and performance."

Diablo also recently launched a full-line of premium, high-performance diamond segmented rim, turbo rim, continuous rim, and tuck point blades available in sizes ranging from 3" – 14" diameter.

Diablo's diamond masonry blades are available now, wherever Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit diablotools.com .

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com .Connect with Diablo on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/diablotools ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/diablo_tools ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/diablotools ), LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/ ), TikTok ( http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools ), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

Press contact:

Leslie Agee

[email protected]

(404) 217-2853

Kathryn Emory

[email protected]

(949) 874-4241

SOURCE Diablo Tools