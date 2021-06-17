Diablo Tools Revolutionizes Sanding with the Ultimate Reusable Sanding Solution to Maximize Performance, Reduce Time and Save Money

Industry professionals dread sanding for many reasons including the amount of time it takes, materials ripping, clogging and constant replacement of discs, sheets, and blocks. Clogging and pitch-build up are the main issues faced by industry professionals. When paper sanding products are loaded with build-up, the grit no longer makes contact and the grains no longer "cut" into the material. The lack of life span and low-quality costs professionals time and money.

The SandNET™ clog reducing net design dramatically outperforms and extends sanding life up to 10x longer than paper products. A lattice like design allows sanding fibers to effortlessly pass through the net, and if it begins to load or clog one can simply clean the grit by shaking, vacuuming, or rinsing for continued use. The ability to clean the sanding grit and reuse multiple times proves SandNET™ is the most technologically advanced, superior solution that offers the longest life, highest quality and most cost-effective range of sanding products on the market.

Also launching, is Diablo's new Reusable Hand Sanding Blocks that address market issues such as inferior abrasive grain and inferior foam that causes product failure or premature structure breakdown. The Hand Sanding Blocks last even longer with the ability to be fitted with SandNET™ sheets, the most advanced reusable sanding technology. Traditional foam sanding blocks clog/tear and must be thrown away once unusable. The Reusable Hand Sanding Blocks combined with SandNET™ sheets completely invigorate the industry by maximizing performance, reducing time and most importantly, saving money.

"Diablo does it again by disrupting the industry with the reinvention of sanding. SandNET™ takes the most dreaded task of any project, for woodworkers, carpenters, drywallers, painters and other industry workers alike and developed multiple innovative sanding solutions that meaningfully improve and enhance production for all sanding jobs," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "These superior reusable products increase productivity through fewer labor hours and dollars spent completing the job, and fewer discs/sheets/sponges changes results in increased dollar savings. SandNET™ creates less product waste, which in turn is better for the environment."

Diablo's SandNET™ Sanding Discs and Sheets:

NET design is easy to clean and reuse multiple times by simply shaking, vacuuming, or rinsing the sheet to remove any pitch build-up. SandNET™ sanding discs and sheets offer a wide variety of grits and sizes for multiple applications, including: coarse grit, for removal and stripping of material, such as paint, without damaging the underlying surface; medium grit, for moderate stock removal and sanding preparation; fine grit, focused for light stock removal or final sanding preparation; ultra-fine grit, for inter-coat sanding of stain or varnish; and micro fine grit for final surface finish and inter-coat final sanding.

Diablo's Reusable Hand Sanding Blocks:

A premium dual-sided foam tool: cushioned for controlled material removal in contour sanding, and dense for aggressive material removal on flat surfaces, offering consistent results and maximum performance.

The block's Hook Lock™ backing allows repeated attachment and removal of Diablo Sand NET ™ sheets for a consistent and secure connection.

NET sheets for a consistent and secure connection. This technology rich reusable tool enables users to sand flat and contour surfaces with one tool, maximizing sanding performance and saving time.

Featuring a firm grip sanding design that enables smooth, consistent sanding.

Included with the Reusable Hand Sanding Block are five SandNET™ sheets, ranging from coarse - removal to ultra-fine finish.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for stainless and mild steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

