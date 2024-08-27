Diablo Tools' Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheets Deliver More Industry-Changing Innovations

Technologically rich sanding solution features double-sided, ultra-flexible and ultra-durable technology for unprecedented productivity



ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for professional users, is raising the bar for the sanding industry yet again with the new Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheet. Featuring innovative and never-before-seen technological advancements, this sanding sheet offers users a double-sided, ultra-flexible, and ultra-durable solution to a variety of wet and dry applications. Say "Farewell!" to sanding fears and "Hello!" to reliable reusability.

Diablo 's Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheet.

Sanding is tough. It requires a lot of time and effort in hard-to-reach or intricate places—often before a project even begins. Despite material getting tougher year after year, the market standard for sanding remains primitive: disposable sandpaper, sanding sponges or combining the two. While these items are easy on users' wallets, they often lack flexibility, durability, effectiveness, and longevity. Twisting and flexing sandpaper reduces it to a single-use product but does not allow sanding in hard-to-reach or intricate places. Creasing, breakage and grain shedding are common problems when put to the test, and there are no solutions for it. The quick fix has always been to buy a replacement, but that has not solved the problem of providing a durable and reliable solution...until now.

Diablo's latest advancement addresses and elevates the professional's problems with an innovative solution that increases their productivity and solves common pain points on the jobsite with the new Sand Demon™ Reusable Hand Sanding Sheet. Professional users are desperate for a next-level product that can be cleaned, washed, or vacuumed for reusability. They also need a sheet that is flexible enough to tackle tough spaces and maintain its structure—all without sacrificing results.

Diablo's new Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheet is that innovation.

Armed with new WEB-Flex™ technology, the Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheet allows professionals to use both sides of the sheet, doubling sanding life and offering two sheets in one. This revolutionary feature also combines unprecedented flexibility for contour sanding with the durability for thick stock or large areas. This also means users can manipulate, twist and contort the sheet to suit their purpose, allowing access to hard-to-reach corners, rounded edges, contour and intricate sanding. The end result? Longer sanding life, more applications and ultimate versatility.

The new Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Sanding Sheet also unlocks ultimate performance. Thanks to each sheet's Film Core, every Sand Demon™ sanding sheet is equipped with a tear-resistant backbone that prevents cracking, providing an unmatched durability and strength. Combined with Diablo's patented Clog-SHIELD™ blend of grinding agents, the reusable sheets reduce buildup and clogging, allowing users to worry less about how the sheet is doing, and more about how each project is progressing.

Diablo's Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Sanding Sheets provide quality finishes for wet and dry conditions in automotive, furniture making/restoration, cabinetry, 3D printing, model making, painted or stained banisters and balusters, and more in a variety of sanding grits, including coarse, medium, fine and ultra-fine. Worried about buildup? Think the task may be too tough for the Sand Demon™? Simply vacuum, rinse and reuse—the Sand Demon™ can do it all and then do it again.

"We're once again not only saving professional users time and money, but we're addressing real problems faced from our users and solving them," says Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "Diablo is doing what it does best, we're disrupting the market with innovations and industry-changing technology that focuses solely on customer pain points. Our new Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Sanding Sheets are doubling down by delivering ultimate productivity and offering the best results across the entire sanding spectrum. The beauty of our product isn't just its dependable durability or versatility, but its ability to be used again and again and again! If you need a be-all-end-all sanding solution, Diablo's Sand Demon™ is for you."

Diablo's full range of Sand Demon™ Double-Sided Reusable Hand Sanding Sheets are now available wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

