Diablo Valley Oncology Opens Women's Cancer Center in Contra Costa County

"Similar to Multidisciplinary Tumor Boards at academic centers, our board certified, highly trained and experienced physicians offer a multidisciplinary team approach to treatment planning for breast cancer patients," explains Tiffany Svahn, MD, a breast cancer oncologist who was instrumental in developing the women's center. "In a single appointment at our breast cancer clinic, patients meet with a breast surgeon, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, nurse navigator and patient care coordinator. After the physicians have examined each patient, they come together to discuss the best treatment options. By the end of the appointment, each patient receives a comprehensive treatment plan, appointments, and a list of the next steps," shares Christine Chung, MD, a radiation oncologist who also helped develop the women's center.

The benefit of multidisciplinary care is that patients receive multiple medical opinions from a group of specialists, helping them feel confident they have explored all of their options. Research shows that a multidisciplinary approach leads to better outcomes with improved quality of life and improved survival rates.

"Our program minimizes the anxiety and uncertainty that patients experience while waiting days and weeks between individual appointments - it reduces the time between diagnosis and treatment," states Monica Eigelberger, MD, a breast surgeon with West Coast Surgical Associates and one of the program founders. "We are confident that this coordination of care will result in the best possible outcomes for each patient," Dr. Eigelberger continues.

The Women's Cancer Center of the East Bay integrates all of the essential components necessary for a comprehensive world-class breast cancer program.

Patients interested in a consultation at the breast cancer clinic should call 925-215-1149 or go online to request an appointment: http://www.wcceastbay.com.

About Diablo Valley Oncology

Diablo Valley Oncology and Hematology Medical Group is the first multispecialty private practice medical group in Contra Costa County. Their 23 physicians bring together expertise in medical oncology, hematology, urology and general surgery; with services that include oncologic and non-oncologic infusion, radiation therapy, CT/MRI/PET-CT imaging, lithotripsy, ultrasound and image guided biopsy, clinical research and supportive care. www.DVOHMG.com

