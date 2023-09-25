Diablo/Freud Tools Announces World Class Warehouse & Distribution Center Expansion to Debut in Kernersville, NC

News provided by

Diablo Tools

25 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

531,000 sq. ft facility bringing advanced technologies, innovation and efficiencies

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user announces a new, state-of-the-art 531,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility to open in the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina in early 2024.

Continue Reading
DIABLO/FREUD TOOLS ANNOUNCES WORLD CLASS WAREHOUSE & DISTRIBUTION CENTER EXPANSION TO DEBUT IN KERNERSVILLE, NC 531,000 sq. ft facility bringing advanced technologies, innovation and efficiencies
DIABLO/FREUD TOOLS ANNOUNCES WORLD CLASS WAREHOUSE & DISTRIBUTION CENTER EXPANSION TO DEBUT IN KERNERSVILLE, NC 531,000 sq. ft facility bringing advanced technologies, innovation and efficiencies

The new "Diablo Super Center" facility will double the current U.S. storage capacity and feature the most advanced technology across the globe including high speed sorters and carriers that will modernize distribution operations. These upgrades will reduce the current processing time and allow for faster order fulfillment for all customers. Among revolutionary technology upgrades, this facility will offer same day shipping to all dealers in the U.S.

Providing all Diablo dealers with the products they need in the fastest way possible, while also providing the highest customer service is a top priority for Diablo. This Super Center will update the current distribution process and provide better efficiencies throughout all warehouse operations.

"This unmatched warehouse upgrade is creating the new standard in distribution operations," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "By doubling our current storage capacity, we will continue to dominate the industry by getting more Diablo products in the hands of our dealers and users at a faster rate. At Diablo we lead in new technologies, and we continue to do that with this expansion. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our Diablo energy, and we can't wait to bring it to Triad area."

Since opening Diablo's current warehouse facility in Greensboro, NC, Diablo has brought roughly 100 jobs to the area. With this expansion, Diablo will total more than 200 jobs in this area and will further label the Piedmont Triad area as the premier distribution hub in North Carolina.

About Diablo
Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivaled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

Press contact:
Leslie Agee
[email protected]
(404) 217-2853

SOURCE Diablo Tools

Also from this source

Diablo Tools Ignites the Jobsite with Next Generation Demo Demon™ Framing/Demolition Saw Blade

Diablo/Freud Tools CEO Russell Kohl Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle Most Admired CEO List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.