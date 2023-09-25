Diablo/Freud Tools Announces World Class Warehouse & Distribution Center Expansion to Debut in Kernersville, NC

531,000 sq. ft facility bringing advanced technologies, innovation and efficiencies

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user announces a new, state-of-the-art 531,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility to open in the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina in early 2024.

The new "Diablo Super Center" facility will double the current U.S. storage capacity and feature the most advanced technology across the globe including high speed sorters and carriers that will modernize distribution operations. These upgrades will reduce the current processing time and allow for faster order fulfillment for all customers. Among revolutionary technology upgrades, this facility will offer same day shipping to all dealers in the U.S.

Providing all Diablo dealers with the products they need in the fastest way possible, while also providing the highest customer service is a top priority for Diablo. This Super Center will update the current distribution process and provide better efficiencies throughout all warehouse operations.

"This unmatched warehouse upgrade is creating the new standard in distribution operations," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "By doubling our current storage capacity, we will continue to dominate the industry by getting more Diablo products in the hands of our dealers and users at a faster rate. At Diablo we lead in new technologies, and we continue to do that with this expansion. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our Diablo energy, and we can't wait to bring it to Triad area."

Since opening Diablo's current warehouse facility in Greensboro, NC, Diablo has brought roughly 100 jobs to the area. With this expansion, Diablo will total more than 200 jobs in this area and will further label the Piedmont Triad area as the premier distribution hub in North Carolina.

Founded in 2000, Diablo Tools ("Diablo") is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivaled performance.

