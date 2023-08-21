ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo/Freud Tools, which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world, best-for-our-world products for the professional user, woodworker, and industrialist, announced that Russell Kohl, President and CEO, has been named a 2023 Most Admired CEO by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Through its annual Most Admired CEO Awards, Atlanta Business Chronicle recognizes Metro Atlanta CEOs with strong innovation in their fields, commitment to diversity, and significant contributions to the workplace and the Metro Atlanta community.

DIABLO/FREUD TOOLS CEO RUSSELL KOHL NAMED TO ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE MOST ADMIRED CEO LIST

Kohl joined Diablo/Freud Tools in 2000 and has since engineered the company's North America strategic division through outstanding operational performance, superior brand recognition, and an impressive rise in stakeholder value. Kohl's leadership stems from a "People First" motto, and by doing so, Kohl has formed a beloved culture and workplace.

Kohl is an active participant on several boards and organizations including the Young President's Organization, Children Helping Children, Mount Vernon Presbyterian School board in Atlanta, Ga., and Metro Atlanta's Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors. Additionally, Kohl serves on Florida State University's Board of Governors (College of Business) and the Foundation Board and is a member of the College of Business Hall of Fame.

"I am honored to be named a 2023 Most Admired CEO by Atlanta Business Chronicle," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "I am fortunate to lead such a strong and amazing team at Diablo/Freud Tools and couldn't be prouder to be surrounded by the best people and product innovation daily. This award means so much to me because of the love I have for my company and the Atlanta community. I am honored for this recognition and will use it as motivation to always keep the people of Diablo/Freud Tools first."

About Diablo/Freud Tools

Diablo/Freud Tools are the industry-leading manufacturers of premium cutting tools, abrasives and power tool accessories. Diablo Tools leads the way in the making of technologically advanced power tool accessories for the professional contractor, remodeler and other like-minded experts in its field, enhancing both quality and proficiency of the users craft; while Freud Tools is specialized for the elite woodworker and industrialist, continuing to break barriers in the creation of high-quality tools for precision, safety and user enhancement. Diablo/Freud Tools are the only manufacturers of cutting tools in the world that produces their own MicroGrain Carbide with titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of titanium and cobalt, and Cermet II, a ceramic and metallic tooth blend for extreme, cool cuts in metal applications. By producing their own carbide and Cermet, Diablo/Freud Tools has the unique ability to design each product to deliver maximum results in specific applications, thereby maximizing the cutting life and performance of the tool. Diablo/Freud's full line of high-quality tools includes saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer drill bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, spade and auger bits, router bits, forstner bits, hole saws, bonded and coated abrasives, shaper cutters and more.

