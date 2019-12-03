Diablo's New Hammer Bit Line, Rebar Demon™, Features the Industry's Only Complete Range of 4-Cutter Full Carbide Head Bits for Concrete with Rebar Applications

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo, a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, announces their new full-range of SDS-Plus and SDS-Max Rebar Demon™ 4-cutter full carbide head hammer bits for concrete with rebar applications. Designed with innovative technology to meet the user's needs, this new range answers the growing issues of life, durability, strength and speed.

Concrete building trends continue to grow at a fast pace, driven by both the robust economy and building codes for commercial and residential sectors. The building materials industry is creating higher-strength concrete and rebar forcing power tool manufacturers to develop stronger, more powerful drills. However, current drilling solutions in the marketplace have not kept up with these growing trends: the ability to handle high-heat, tough to drill applications such as rebar or being fast enough to minimize labor costs.

For years, Diablo has received end-user feedback requesting state-of-the-art products to address durability, strength, speed and labor costs, all of which are not currently offered. Today, Diablo is excited to announce the launch, of the first ever ­complete range of Rebar Demon™ 4-cutter full carbide head hammer bits. This innovative range is the ultimate solution for drilling fast, precise holes without the need of changing to a rebar cutter to drill concrete with rebar, delivering extreme savings in time and money.

Diablo's revolutionary, complete range of SDS-Plus and SDS-Max Rebar Demon™ 4-cutter full-carbide head hammer bits are the first full line of bits designed to be the strongest, most durable, and fastest solutions on the market. Diablo's ultra-hardened, full-carbide head bits withstand the stress of high powered hammer drills and the impact of rebar cutting, delivering extreme durability and strength. Produced with Tri-Metal Diffusion Bonding technology, the full-carbide head resists heat and prevents breakage for maximum life and productivity. Precision Tip delivers the stability and accuracy required to produce fast, precise holes in concrete with rebar for ANSI approved anchor setting.

"By introducing this groundbreaking, complete range of Rebar Demon™ 4-cutter full-carbide head hammer bits, Diablo is staying true to our commitment by providing best in the world, and best for our world, solutions that address current issues and stay at the forefront of industry trends," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "Codes and requirements are evolving and becoming more stringent, hammer drills are more powerful, and more than ever, there is extreme pressure to drive efficiencies in labor, i.e. speed and accuracy. Current hammer bits on the market do not address these trends and needs. Diablo's new range radically delivers ultimate speed and accuracy with bits that are far more superior, durable and last longer in concrete with rebar."

All Diablo hammer bits feature a specially formulated, Dura-Carbide that withstands heavy impact and high-heat applications, dramatically extending life versus standard bits. Featuring an optimized four-flute design for speed, this complete range provides faster dust removal, less wear, cleaner holes and faster drilling. Diablo hammer bits are optimized for maximum performance in corded and cordless SDS Plus and SDS Max rotary hammers.

Diablo's Rebar Demon™ range includes (74) hammer bits, covering a range of sizes:

SDS-Plus range: 5/32 to 1-1/8 in.

SDS-Max range: 3/8 to 2 in.

Diablo's full-line of Rebar Demon™ hammer bits will be available in April 2020, wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit: www.diablotools.com.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self feed bits, impact step bits, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

