Diabsolut FSM Signs New Reseller Agreement with ClickSoftware

The company will implement cloud-based field service management solution, Click Field Service Edge

MONTREAL, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabsolut FSM today announced the signing of an agreement with long-term partner, ClickSoftware, to resell Click Field Service Edge, the market-leading cloud-based, mobile workforce management solution in North America.

Diabsolut is among the first select ClickSoftware system integrator partners authorized to resell the Click Field Service Edge platform in North America. Designed to meet the needs of the most demanding field service organizations, the solution enables real-time, automated, context-based recommendations for service planning, scheduling, execution and analysis to support intelligent decision making.

"Diabsolut FSM is an experienced ClickSoftware implementation partner with an excellent reputation built on their unwavering commitment to customer success," said Jim McGonagle, senior vice president of global alliances at ClickSoftware. "As more field service organizations turn to automation to optimize their operations, this partnership helps us deliver the benefits of Field Service Edge more rapidly, without sacrificing security, reliability or customer experience."

Field Service Edge optimizes every aspect of service—scheduling, routing, resource planning— driving significant cost savings while also increasing customer satisfaction. More accurate travel-time predictions lead to tighter appointment windows and more jobs completed per day, resulting in boosted efficiency and profitability, and a reduction in customers' waiting time for service.

"Our strong partnership and close collaboration with ClickSoftware spans 15 years," said Elie Hossari, President of Diabsolut FSM. "We believe their status a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for the sixth time in a row—alongside their record of satisfied customers—is testament to their ability to deliver on the promise of optimized service."

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhanced customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value—optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

About Diabsolut FSM

With decades of hands-on technical and operations experience in field services, Diabsolut's consulting team is uniquely positioned as the trusted partner to some of the largest and most diverse field workforces in North America. Our team is comprised of field service experts from a broad range of industries who have a deep understanding of each client's environment, language and pressures. Drawn from the industries they serve, our consultants have real, hands-on technical and operational leadership experience working in field service environments in the utilities, telecommunications, home services and energy sectors.

1.877.341.3227

info@diabsolutfsm.com

diabsolutfsm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabsolut-fsm-signs-new-reseller-agreement-with-clicksoftware-300667190.html

SOURCE ClickSoftware

Related Links

https://www.clicksoftware.com

