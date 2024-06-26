DiaCarta and Capstone Health Alliance Collaborate to Bring Revolutionary Diagnostic Tests to Enhance Patient Care

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta, Inc. ("DiaCarta"), a pioneer in developing innovative molecular technologies to transform patient care by providing effective precision diagnostics using liquid biopsy in cancer and infectious diseases has established a strategic collaboration with Capstone Health Alliance, one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the US healthcare sector. This new collaboration brings together powerful technologies to enhance patient care.

DiaCarta's key product portfolio includes its trailblazing RadTox™ test, a blood test that monitors tumor response & progression following cancer treatment by monitoring changes in cell free circulating DNA (cfDNA) levels. This serves to personalize radiation and chemotherapy, mitigate adverse events, and enhance patient care. The state of Florida has deployed the RadTox™ test statewide to be performed between Radiotherapy or Chemotherapy doses for real time detection of treatment response or resistance. The Oncuria bladder cancer tests are designed for the detection of bladder cancer, monitoring of bladder cancer recurrence, and revolutionizing the prediction of BCG therapy response for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients, empowering clinicians with personalized treatment strategies. The VEXAS syndrome test is a groundbreaking, highly sensitive test that is used to diagnose a rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation throughout the body caused by a mutation in the UBA1 gene. The ColoScape™ Colorectal Cancer Mutation Detection Blood Test detects methylations highly specific to CRC and associated genetic mutations with high sensitivity to advanced adenomas.

"We are excited at the opportunity to combine forces with DiaCarta's innovative products to help Capstone Health Alliance members and their patients, with early detection, diagnosis & management of cancer and critical disease states," said Fred J. Pane, R. Ph., FASHP, FABC, Vice President, Pharmacy Services at Capstone. "These tests will enhance treatment and ensure effective use of drugs such as BCG, which is in short supply and ensure cost efficiencies in patient care."

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Capstone Health GPO to provide its vast network of members access to our novel molecular oncology diagnostic tests," said Ram Vairavan Ph D Senior Vice President at DiaCarta. "Our goal is to enhance patient care by providing diagnostic solutions that help physicians choose the right therapy, monitor treatment response and ultimately save lives."

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Our primary goal is to deliver tangible savings and provide actionable data to enable informed supply chain decisions. Capstone is committed to helping our Members reduce costs, enhance quality, and foster the exchange of best practices. We achieve this through our unwavering dedication to price parity, offering consistent savings regardless of organizational size or location. Moreover, our Members gain exclusive access to educational opportunities and benefit from the expertise of our dedicated team of supply chain professionals. To learn more about Capstone Health Alliance and how our innovative solutions can benefit your organization, please visit capstonehealthalliance.com.

About DiaCarta

DiaCarta is a pioneering molecular diagnostics company dedicated to advancing precision medicine through innovative liquid biopsy technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes across diverse oncology indications, DiaCarta's portfolio of cutting-edge assays empowers clinicians with actionable insights for personalized treatment strategies. For more information, visit www.diacarta.com.

