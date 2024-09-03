DiaCarta Helps Communities Scale Up Their MPOX Testing Efforts with Its Simple, Reliable, and FDA-EUA-Approved MPOX Testing Kits

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiaCarta, Inc., an experienced in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that provided COVID-19 testing kits during the global pandemic, has expanded its focus to mpox detection and the detection of other infectious diseases.

As the demand for mpox (previously known as monkeypox) detection has surged following the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for the mpox outbreak, DiaCarta is working with distributors and laboratories to get their mpox testing kits into the hands of more doctors and hospitals around the globe so they can detect and treat patients faster.

DiaCarta's mpox test, which received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status in early 2023, can accurately detect the latest mpox-virus variants (clade I and clade II) with highest sensitivity and is the ONLY mpox test with FDA EUA approval that works with the same, popular qPCR machines utilized for COVID-19 testing—allowing laboratories to test their mpox samples without the cost of additional machinery or instrumentation.

Adam (Aiguo) Zhang, CEO of DiaCarta, highlighted the significance of their mpox testing kit. "We are grateful to be able to step up again—this time to take on mpox—and work with global laboratories, distributors, and hospitals to get our FDA-EUA-approved mpox testing kits in front of more doctors and patients," Adam stated. "We are eager to continue collaborating with those on the front lines of this ongoing global health crisis—we welcome distributors, laboratories, and public health authorities from around the world to contact us and rapidly scale up their mpox testing efforts."

Latest Mpox Statistics: New mpox cases in Africa have risen by 160% in 2024, with related deaths increasing by 19% compared to the previous year. While the majority of deaths have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the disease has also spread to 13 other African countries, and—most recently—to European and Asian nations.

About DiaCarta:

DiaCarta is a molecular in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has developed innovative technologies that transform patient care by providing effective precision diagnostics using liquid biopsy. Its novel XNA technology provides a high level of sensitivity as it binds to the wild-type sequence, which enables only the mutant target sequence to be amplified. Its SuperbDNA™ technology provides a high level of detection as it amplifies the signal and requires no RNA/DNA extraction or amplification. Based in Pleasanton, California, the company is ISO-certified, GMP-compliant, and offers CLIA-certified laboratory services to its customers. www.diacarta.com

Please send all inquiries to:

(510) 878 6662

[email protected]

SOURCE DiaCarta Inc